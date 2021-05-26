Tickets On Sale Now For Lil Wayne's UPROAR Hip-Hop Festival At LA Memorial Coliseum

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com for UPROAR Hip-Hop Festival at The Torch at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the immersive and interactive music, arts and nightlife experience headlined by Lil Wayne, Young Money and Friends, taking place August 13 th 2021. In addition, the UPROAR Hip-Hop Festival is proud to announce the star-studded event of the summer will be streamed worldwide via official partner Mandolin , whose technology is redefining live entertainment.

UPROAR Hip-Hop Festival also marks a grand opening of the nearly century-old LA Coliseum, which has been named a historic landmark, after a multi-million dollar renovation. The Festival will take place within The Torch, the general admission venue located in the iconic Peristyle plaza entrance.

The UPROAR Hip-Hop Festival ExperienceUPROAR will be an experiential summer night complete with music, dancing, art, food and drinks, and much more. The action will begin as soon as attendees pass through the Coliseum gates.

In addition to highly anticipated live performances, attendees can enjoy mixes from a live DJ and hit the dance floor in between sets. Festival-goers can browse UPROAR-related items throughout the designated Vendor Village featuring dozens of local vendors, and nosh on food and beverages served by LA's best eateries. There's also a beer garden to boot, plus basketball hoops for the "3 Point Cut" experience and Selfie Stations complete with plexiglass mirrors so guests can perfectly capture and record all the action.

Lil Wayne is passionate about sharing inspiration and encouraging others to do the same, so fittingly, mediums of expression beyond music that will be featured at UPROAR include dance and art -- and up-and-coming creators can get in on the action early. In the months before the event, submissions will be accepted for the Dance Competition and Art Walk. Details will be available on June 1st on @ GKUAOfficial Instagram . Dance teams will be competing for the chance to win a performance on the big stage for next year's UPROAR in 2022. For those whose chosen form of creativity is two-dimensional, UPROAR will also have an Art Walk showcasing rising star artists.

As an added bonus, UPROAR's VIP Club offers VIP guests access to to a private space to enjoy the music festival with their friends. The MC host will broadcast interactions with celebrity guests and performers straight from the VIP Club. In addition, VIP Ticket holders can access the celebrity wall to catch moments with celebrity guests and artists.

Lil Wayne, Young Money & Friends Live on StageAlong with the legendary Lil Wayne himself, fans can look forward to an epic line-up reflecting years of Lil Wayne's iconic collaborations and relationships in the hip-hop world. Expect the unexpected at UPROAR.

Mandolin Worldwide Live StreamFor worldwide fans who are unable to attend UPROAR in person (or Golden State residents who simply prefer to take in all the action from the comfort of their own homes), the event will also be streamed courtesy of official partner Mandolin , whose "Festival Platform" for live streaming is the first of its kind in the music industry. Mandolin will produce an interactive festival stream with multiple viewing and engagement options.

Fans all over the globe will be able to navigate from the digital stage to other areas of the festival, taking part in UPROAR right as everything is happening, as if they were at The Torch in person. The interactive live stream features include chatting with friends, joining watch parties, engaging in on-site activations and purchasing merch.

Along with the live main stage show and dance competition, there will also be backstage camera access, pre-recorded content, pre-show entertainment, and roaming audience cameras. Select VIP Virtual Ticket holders will have access to the artist tent, where Mandolin's cutting-edge technology offers fans the chance to engage with their favorite artists. To pull this off, Mandolin uses a combination of the most innovative technologies to ensure there is low latency and that there are multiple redundant systems in place to ensure fans have the best streaming experience regardless of device, internet connection or location.

"We're inviting California and people all over the world to celebrate summer with us," said Lil Wayne.

Visit Ticketmaster.com to purchase in-person tickets . Due to COVID travel and event restrictions, tickets must be purchased with a credit or debit card with a California address. Visit Mandolin's virtual box office here to purchase tickets to access the live stream.

UPROAR at The Torch will follow all recommended health and safety guidelines put forth by officials.

For additional information and updates about UPROAR at The Torch on August 13, 2021 visit UPROAR420.com .

UPROAR HIP HOP FESTIVAL is an all ages show and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is a no-smoking venue. Cannabis will not be allowed to be sold, distributed, or sampled during the UPROAR Festival. Brands and businesses interested in a vendor booth at UPROAR should contact vendor@gkua.com.

About Mandolin Mandolin helps artists and venues create connections with fans and prosper through the music they produce. We intentionally push the boundaries of livestream, giving artists the right tools to create content, share it widely, and then better understand how fans engage. Mandolin gives artists the ability to build a digital strategy, all while giving fans unprecedented access to the artists they love. To learn more about how Mandolin is bringing live music back to the stage, visit mandolin.com or Faceboo k , Instagram , or Twitter .

