Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group Presents A Video On Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine

TIANJIN, China, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional Chinese Medicine has played an important role in the worldwide fight against COVID-19. This short video introduces TCM's cultural inheritance, anti-epidemic achievements, its scientific and technological innovation, and its efforts to safeguard human health and protect people's lives.

