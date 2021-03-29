TIAA Bank Meet The Pick Sweepstakes To Give Away A Meet-and-Greet Experience

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA Bank is offering football fans nationwide the chance to win a meet and greet with a Jacksonville Jaguars' 2021 draft pick.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA Bank is offering football fans nationwide the chance to win a meet and greet with a Jacksonville Jaguars' 2021 draft pick. Fans can enter to win from March 29, 2021 - April 29, 2021.

One winner and a guest will enjoy a meet and greet experience with a 2021 Jaguars draft pick.

"Draft Day is always an exciting kick off to the new season," said Steve Fischer, president and chief executive officer of TIAA Bank. "This year especially, fans have much to anticipate. We're thrilled to offer fans a chance to connect with the newest member of the team."

With so much excitement around having the first pick, Jaguars fans far and wide should visit www.tiaabank.com/meetthepick to enter and see full details today.

NO PURCHASE REQUIRED TO ENTER OR WIN, AND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The 2021 TIAA Bank Meet the Pick Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States (and D.C.), 18 years and older. Entry period from 3/29/2021, 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time to 4/29/2021, 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To enter and for Official Rules, prize description, odds of winning, and other details visit TIAABank.com/meetthepick. Sponsor and Administrator: TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB, 501 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32202.

About TIAA Bank TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB, provides full-service banking and lending services to consumer, commercial and institutional clients through a variety of channels, including online and its Florida-based financial centers. More information on TIAA Bank can be found at TIAABank.com.

