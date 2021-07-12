Thynk Health Welcomes Kim Parham As Vice President Of Strategic Partnerships And Clinical Liaison

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thynk Health, the Complete Lung Cancer Screening Solution, announced and welcomed Kim Parham as VP of Strategic Partnerships and Clinical Liaison as the company enters into a new wave of growth and business...

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thynk Health, the Complete Lung Cancer Screening Solution, announced and welcomed Kim Parham as VP of Strategic Partnerships and Clinical Liaison as the company enters into a new wave of growth and business development.

Kim began her professional career upon getting her degree at Vanderbilt University and brings with her more than 35 years of experience as a registered nurse, navigator, health system director, and more recently Director of Quality Care and Clinical Relations with the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer.

As a systemwide director for one of the largest private nonprofit healthcare systems, she was able to create and implement a comprehensive lung program: low dose CT screening, incidental findings program, tumor site-specific multidisciplinary conferences, and survivorship programs. By utilizing an early detection focus, her program demonstrated an increase in early-stage cancer diagnosis, resulting in improved clinical outcomes while increasing revenue for health systems. Kim believes that comprehensive early detection programs are best for patients by helping to address population health management, offer quality improvement opportunities, and risk reduction for the facility and ordering providers.

While Kim was at the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, she expanded their Center of Excellence Programs, led the development and launch of the thoracic oncology business model enabling multidisciplinary teams to expand their early detection program, and championed a formalized Incidental Nodule Program offered in their facilities. This program allows a safety net for patients while, after appropriate risk stratification, allows patients to be diagnosed early, many of whom would not have qualified for LDCT screening. Kim also enjoyed connecting with patients and their families, offering hopeful hugs.

Kim is also the co-chair of the Outreach Committee of the Academy of Oncology and Patient Navigators (AONN+). She is a member of the Oncology Nursing Society, Association of Community Cancer Centers, American Thoracic Society, and Tennessee Cancer Coalition.

She is excited to be joining the Thynk Health team offering technology solutions that improve patient outcomes while helping increase facility revenue.

Thynk Health is on a mission to save lives lost to lung cancer by disrupting outdated, burdensome lung cancer screening processes. Utilizing advanced natural language processing and artificial intelligence, Thynk Health's LDCT module automatically identifies patients at risk for lung cancer and tracks them from screening through treatment. This solution provides the ability for healthcare organizations to scale their lung cancer screening programs while requiring less operational resources and improving patient care, making programs more powerful, efficient, and effective.

AboutThynk Health's platform optimizes data-driven workflows and provides operational and clinical analytics for cancer screening programs and incidental findings management. The LCDT Module identifies at-risk patients, automates patient data and ACR submission, automates communications, automates tracking of incidental findings, and provides robust, actionable reporting. Thynk Health is EHR agnostic and integrates with existing hospital systems. Learn more at thynkhealth.com.

