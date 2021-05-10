Thynk Health Automates The Tracking And Management Of Incidental Findings Across Major Organs

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thynk Health is transforming cancer screening and incidental findings management with the state-of-the-art Enterprise Incidental Findings Tracker. In the United States, approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in 2021 alone. While healthcare systems offer some of the most advanced treatments for cancer in the world, clinical teams struggle to manually identify, track and manage incidental findings by scouring reports and utilizing cumbersome spreadsheets, resulting in patients slipping through the cracks.

Thynk Health has been partnering with major healthcare systems to grow and improve its lung cancer screening and nodule tracking programs since 2015 and has expanded its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to a broad range of modalities. Now healthcare systems are able to apply the same automated tracking and management of incidental findings to:

Breast

Prostate

Pancreas

Renal

Adrenal

Spleen

Thoracic Aneurysms

Abdominal Aneurysms

Ovary

Liver

BI-RADS (Breast)

PI-RADS (Prostate)

TI-RADS (Thyroid)

LI-RADS (Liver)

Utilizing state-of-the-art AI and deep learning algorithms, Thynk Health extracts data from imaging reports and automatically tracks size, location, characteristics, changes, and other critical data. This actionable data is presented to caregivers with interactive, efficient dashboards. The Thynk Insights analytics platform brings this data to life with customized reporting helping improve quality, efficiency, and outcomes in all areas of cancer care.

The newly released, Enterprise Incidental Findings Tracker empowers clinical teams to:

Centralize the management of incidental imaging findings with smart dashboards

View patient timelines for easy surveillance of incidental findings

Create management plans that automatically update findings status based on the report archive

Provide industry best-practice guidelines to drive management plans with facility-specific recommendations

Flag changes for follow-up and provide next steps to clinical teams

Thynk Health's Enterprise Incidental Findings Tracker seamlessly and securely integrates with the health system's EHR, transforming incidental findings management from a manual, unreliable process to a fully automated management solution. Clinical teams are enabled to focus on patient care and outcomes rather than data entry.

AboutThe Thynk Health platform optimizes data-driven workflows and provides operational and clinical analytics for lung cancer screening programs and other quality initiatives. Learn more at thynkhealth.com

Contact Thomas CroceMarketing Manager1-855-633-6963 x 711 thomas.croce@thynkhealth.com

