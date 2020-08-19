Thycotic Named A Leader In The 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Privileged Access Management

PAM solution provider recognized by Gartner for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic, a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, including 25 of the Fortune 100, has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management."1

Thycotic makes enterprise-grade privilege management accessible for all by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and creating PAM solutions that prioritize productivity, flexibility and control. Thycotic has developed a strong customer-focused model with an abundance of technical support, user-friendly UIs, and easy installation and configuration.

Thycotic's recent acquisition of Onion ID, adding three new products to its portfolio, has also put the company in a stronger position to provide PAM solutions for IaaS, SaaS and databases, a market currently underserved by most PAM providers.

"To us, Thycotic's recognition as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for PAM is a significant milestone in our company's history and a testament to our product strategy grounded in a commitment to rapid innovation and end user experience," said James Legg, CEO at Thycotic. "Thycotic has led the market with true SaaS offerings that provide a powerful privileged access layer across hybrid and multi cloud infrastructures. 2020 will be a banner year for Thycotic, as we are extending advanced, fine-grained access controls across every user population for an increasingly remote and decentralized modern enterprise."

To read a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, click here .

About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 100, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-grade privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility, and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia. For more information, please visit www.thycotic.com .

