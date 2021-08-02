Thurston Group Announces Formation Of The Newest Generation Of DSO, Gen4 Dental Partners

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thurston Group ("Thurston"), a private equity firm focused on investments in healthcare services companies, is pleased to announce that it has formed a new Dental Service Organization ("DSO"), Gen4 Dental Partners ("Gen4" or "the Company"). Thurston is partnering with Gen4 Dental Partners and its management team, led by Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Lamonte Jensen and Chief Clinical Officer ("CCO") Dr. Mitch Ellingson, to create the newest generation of DSO, one that is clinician centric, and patient obsessed.

"We are thrilled to bring together two dental industry leaders such as Lamonte Jensen and Dr. Mitch Ellingson who will empower our dental practices to deliver excellent patient care by executing on their mission to support dentists and their team. Thurston will help to expand the Company's geographic footprint and deliver support and economic value to our doctor partners as we have historically and serially accomplished in all of our past dental investments," said Patrick J. Haynes III Founder and Chairman of the Thurston Group.

The initial Gen4 platform is a combination of five group practices in Arizona and Utah consisting of 15 locations across the Southwest. Gen4 uses many of the lessons the management team learned in developing a best-in-class dental consulting platform to operationalize growth and harness the power of the team. Gen4 will allow practices to focus on the clinical aspects of the business by relieving the growing administrative burden facing dental groups today.

"We are extremely excited about the launching of Gen4 Dental Partners. Together with our partner doctors and Thurston Group, we are building a company with a unique, collaborative and thoughtful approach to treating patients as well as our employees. We look forward to crafting a best-in-class approach that is an evolution of the current landscape," said Lamonte Jensen, CEO Gen4 Dental Partners.

"It is an honor to join Thurston and Gen4 to create what dentistry has needed to secure its future. The Gen4 Dental Partners platform will allow dentist to operate THEIR practice THEIR way with world class support behind them. Not only will Gen4 help successful dentist to continue to pursue their vision it will also secure a place for the future generations to practice top-notch dentistry," said Dr. Mitch Ellingson, CCO Gen4 Dental Partners.

In partnership with Thurston, Gen4 will execute an aggressive growth strategy focused on acquisitions of like-minded providers across the country. Gen4 management and owner dentists remain significant shareholders in the Company.

About Thurston GroupThurston Group is a Chicago-based private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including Smile Doctors, U.S. Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management and U.S. Orthopaedic Partners, among others. Over its thirty-five-year history Thurston Group has returned over $3B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com.

