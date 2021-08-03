Thunderbird Entertainment To Attend The Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) ("Thunderbird" or "Company"), a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, today announced that it will be participating in the...

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) ("Thunderbird" or "Company"), a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, today announced that it will be participating in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference scheduled for August 10-12, 2021.

The Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference will take place over three highly productive days, where some of the best of the global growth universe will come together virtually to share knowledge, discuss emerging trends, build relationships, identify opportunities, and ignite global ideas for growth. Now in its 40th year, the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference has become one of the industry's premier investment conferences for companies and investors focused on growth.

For more information please contact Nadine Miller at nmiller@cgf.com.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world's leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird's vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), and Thunderbird Factual and Scripted (Great Pacific Media). The Company also has a division dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

