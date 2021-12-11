Thunderbird Entertainment Provides Shares Issuance Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF), announced today that the Company has issued 40,975 common shares to CEO Ms. Jennifer Twiner McCarron at a deemed price of $4.93 per share.

The issuance reflects partial consideration for a performance bonus earned during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, in accordance with the terms of Ms. Twiner McCarron's employment agreement.

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world's leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird's vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Factual (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The Last Kids on Earth, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell and Kim's Convenience, among others. The Company also has a division dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

