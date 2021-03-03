Thunderbird Entertainment Announces Changes To Board Of Directors

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. ( TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) ( Thunderbird or the Company), a global award-winning, full service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, today announced the addition of an independent member, Linda Michaelson, to its Board of Directors. The Company also announced the resignation of current board member, Frank Holmes. With these changes, the Thunderbird Board consists of seven members, five of whom are independent.

"On behalf of the Thunderbird Board, I want to thank Frank for his commitment and belief in this company as well as his counsel and support in setting the company on its current trajectory. We wish him the very best in all current and future endeavors," said Brian Paes-Braga, Chairman of the Board of Thunderbird. "We are also delighted to add Linda to our board. We feel that with Linda's deep legal experience, particularly in the United States as well as her vast entertainment and media expertise, our board will be an even stronger and strategic resource for Thunderbird's management. Welcome to the Thunderbird family Linda!"

A partner and a Practice Group Leader for the Corporate and Securities Practice at Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton, LLP, Ms. Michaelson is a prominent lawyer who brings with her a broad range of leadership experience in the public and private sectors, with a focus on companies primarily in the entertainment and digital media, technology, fashion, and healthcare industries. Ms. Michaelson's experience also includes representing major motion picture studios, television networks, independent production companies, digital media companies, investors and other institutional entertainment, media and convergence clients in strategic transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and other corporate finance transactions. Among her many accomplishments, she has been recognized multiple years in Variety's Dealmakers Impact Report, as a Top Entertainment Attorney by Variety's Legal Impact Report, and named as a Best Lawyer in Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures & Television in Best Lawyers of America (2018) . In 2020, she was recognized in Daily Journal's Top Women Lawyers listing, and also in the Best Lawyers in America listing in Best Lawyers. Ms. Michaelson also serves on the Board and Executive Committee of the non-profit legal services organization, Bet Tzedek.

Thunderbird's Board of Directors has authorized the grant of an aggregate of 40,000 incentive stock options in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $3.95 per share and have a seven-year term, subject to vesting provisions.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

