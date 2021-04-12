Thunder Bay Paramedics Ratify New Collective Agreement

THUNDER BAY, ON, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 39-11 Superior North Emergency Medical Services paramedics have voted 97.5% in favour to ratify a new collective agreement with the City of Thunder Bay.

"Narrowing the compensation gap between paramedics and other city emergency responders is an important gain in this new contract," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "These members deserve recognition of the service that they deliver, which has expanded during the pandemic to include administering COVID-19 tests and vaccine injections."

The new four-year collective agreement covers 108 paramedics in the City of Thunder Bay.

The contract includes an 8.5 per cent pay increase over four years, improved benefits, and language to relieve paramedics delayed while off-loading patients.

"Concern over the ongoing paramedic staffing shortage was also brought to the forefront during these negotiations, with the union warning of increased risk to the community as demand for services grows," said Rob Moquin, Unit Chair for Unifor Local 39-11 City Paramedics. "The Thunder Bay region is among the busiest in the province per capita for paramedic services so it's vital that the number of paramedics rises to match that need."

