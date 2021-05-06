Thryv Teams Up With Mastercard To Help Digitally Transform Small Businesses

Dallas, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) , the provider of Thryv ® software, the end-to-end customer experience platform for growing small businesses, announced today a global partnership with Mastercard (MA) - Get Report. Initial engagements include Thryv joining the Mastercard Digital Doors program and co-sponsoring a small business digital education series to help owners better manage and grow their business.

While businesses of all sizes continue to experience repercussions from the global pandemic, Thryv and Mastercard are committing their combined efforts and capabilities to ensure that small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) have the digital tools and educational resources they need to adapt and grow.

"We are providing digital tools and education for small businesses at a critical time as they attempt to emerge from the pandemic," said Matthew Gourgeot, Thryv's Head of Corporate and Business Development. "Modernizing the way these businesses operate is crucial to meeting consumer expectations. We're excited to team up with Mastercard and are optimistic about what we can achieve together."

Mastercard's partnership with Thryv is part of the company's pledge to bring 1 billion people and 50 million micro and small businesses into the digital economy by 2025.

"Mastercard is committing its resources and capabilities to help SMEs address the challenges they face," commented Claire Thompson, EVP Global Trade, Enterprise Partnerships, Mastercard. "While businesses of all sizes continue to navigate an unprecedented trading landscape, we have a responsibility to advance a more resilient and sustainable future for organisations across the supply chain. By joining forces with Thryv we will leverage our combined technology, solutions and expertise to provide small businesses with better access to the tools and resources they need to prosper."

Initial activities from the collaboration will see Thryv join the Mastercard Digital Doors program, launched in 2020 to ensure that small business owners have access to an always-on resource. The program provides insights, tools, solutions and guidance to help small businesses set up shop online, accept payments, and grow and stay protected in today's new normal. Thryv will provide access to its platform on Digital Doors to help small businesses expand their online presence and better manage operations.

"Now more than ever, having a digital presence is critical," said Ginger Siegel, North American Small Business Lead at Mastercard. "We are thrilled to have Thryv join the Mastercard Digital Doors program and look forward to working together to help small businesses modernize their operations and ensure they have the tools needed to not only survive challenging times but support long-term success."

The companies will also launch a three-part education webinar series on June 9, 2021, aimed at helping small businesses expand their knowledge and skills around topics such as getting access to secure capital, mastering digital payments, and understanding how cyber can protect their business. The series will feature special guests from organizations such as Lendio and Raistone Capital, along with executives from Thryv and Mastercard.

These efforts come on the heels of Thryv developing several critical solutions and product enhancements to help small businesses manage and maintain cash flow throughout the pandemic. Late last year, Thryv launched ThryvPay™, the payment processing service designed specifically for service-driven small businesses, to give them more options and control. Utilizing ThryvPay ensures that businesses are providing safe, contactless payment interactions for their customers, while enabling them to manage their payment processing fees with no surprises.

Thryv also recently partnered with Lendio to provide exposure to vital funding, which has typically been a struggle for small businesses. Accessible through Thryv's App Market, Thryv subscribers can easily connect with the Lendio application for access to standard business financing and government-sponsored stimulus programs.

"This is a culmination of our continued commitment to helping SMBs survive the effects of the pandemic, and come out the other side stronger, more financially secure and able to flourish as modern, evolved businesses," said Ryan Cantor, Thryv's VP of Product and Marketing. "Our mission is to provide relevant, transformational software to SMBs while delivering educational resources they so vitally need."

To register for the webinar series, click here.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv®, SMBs can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv's award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These functions include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv® software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages® tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 SMBs worldwide that enable these SMBs to compete and win in today's economy.

On March 1, 2021, Thryv announced it closed the acquisition of Sensis, Australia's leading digital, marketing and directory services provider, which helps Australians connect and engage through its leading platforms, digital consumer businesses (Yellow, White Pages, True Local and Whereis), search engine marketing and optimization services, website products, social, data and mapping solutions, and through its digital agency Found. Sensis is also Australia's largest print directory publisher including the Yellow and White Pages.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Sensis has a sales presence in all states and territories across Australia.

