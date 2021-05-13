Thryv Launches Free ThryvPay App To Help Service-Based Small Businesses Save Money On Payments

Dallas, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) , the provider of Thryv ® software, the leading end-to-end customer experience platform built for growing small businesses, today announced it has launched a free ThryvPay SM app designed specifically for service-based businesses.

The app is available for download at no cost on iOS and Android devices, and transforms the way service-based businesses accept and process payments from their customers. Typically handling larger payment amounts, they can now accept safe, contactless payments in just a few simple clicks with unique built-in features that save them significant time and money.

"Our Thryv software is a complete platform for small businesses to operate in, handling more than 20 functions," said Joe Walsh, Thryv CEO and president. "One of the most popular elements is payments. Business owners described to us the perfect payment application - so we built it. ThryvPay has been the fastest-growing payments choice within our platform. Now, for the first time, we're making ThryvPay available as a standalone app free of charge for non-Thryv customers."

Key features and benefits of the ThryvPay app:

More payment options with competitive rates. With the ThryvPay app, businesses can accept all major credit cards as well as ACH payments. They enjoy competitive credit card rates and money-saving ACH rates as low as $1. The ACH options are ideal for large-ticket invoices since fees max out at just $9 per transaction. Additionally, ThryvPay includes an optional integration with Plaid, free of charge, that helps everyday small business owners know that funds are available for ACH payments, at the time of payment.

Organize and manage service-based payments. App users can easily create, save and manage their paid services and schedule one-time, recurring or custom payment plans.

Generate more revenue and increase profits. The ThryvPay app allows businesses to accept tips and charge their customers automated convenience fees to offset credit card fees since they provide multiple online payment options.

Do business the way consumers prefer and get paid faster. A recent study revealed that 64 percent of consumers say they could go an entire month without cash. With ThryvPay, all payment transactions can be handled over the customer's device, utilizing QR codes, SMS messages and email for quick payment requests.

Real-time reporting for peace of mind. Users can easily access payment activity and transaction details at any time and Thryv provides back-up support with its included dispute assistance service.

"We're a mobile business, and having an app that has easy mobile capabilities is really nice," said Shawn James of Opulence Transportation in Norfolk, Va. "The app is neat - it's easy to keep up with, and I can see payments made and easily identify missing payments from clients."

Shawn particularly liked ThryvPay's extra features, such as adding tips and issuing refunds directly from her phone.

"Service-based small businesses have specific needs when it comes to taking payments," said Ryan Cantor, Thryv's VP of Product and Marketing. "I'm incredibly proud of our team of developers who worked tirelessly to create the new ThryvPay app to cater to those needs, such as managing paid services, accepting lower cost ACH payments, scheduling recurring payments and so much more.

"We created this standalone app so business owners could begin to utilize the type of business software that delivers the customer experience that today's consumers expect. This is groundbreaking territory for both service-based businesses and the Thryv team."

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv®, SMBs can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv's award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These functions include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv® software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages® tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 SMBs worldwide that enable these SMBs to compete and win in today's economy.

On March 1, 2021, Thryv announced it closed the acquisition of Sensis, Australia's leading digital, marketing and directory services provider, which helps Australians connect and engage through its leading platforms, digital consumer businesses (Yellow, White Pages, True Local and Whereis), search engine marketing and optimization services, website products, social, data and mapping solutions, and through its digital agency Found. Sensis is also Australia's largest print directory publisher including the Yellow and White Pages.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Sensis has a sales presence in all states and territories across Australia.

