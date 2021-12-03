Thryv, Inc. CEO Joe Walsh To Speak At The Barclays Global TMT Conference

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv® software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced that CEO and President Joe Walsh will speak at the Barclays Global TMT Conference at 3 p.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) , the provider of Thryv® software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced that CEO and President Joe Walsh will speak at the Barclays Global TMT Conference at 3 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

A live webcast will be available on Thryv's Investor Relations page at investor.thryv.com. An archived replay will be made available for a limited time at the same location following the event.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings (THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), franchises, and agencies to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today's economy. Over 45,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end customer experience, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211203005576/en/