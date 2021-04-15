Thryv Hosts First-Ever 'Connect For HVAC Contractors' Event On April 29

Dallas, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. ( (THRY) ("Thryv"), the provider of Thryv ® software, the leading end-to-end customer experience platform built for growing small businesses, announced that it will be hosting 'Connect For HVAC Contractors' on April 29, 2021, the first Thryv Connect event designed exclusively for growing HVAC businesses. Attendees can join the free virtual event to network with other business owners in the home services industry and learn actionable growth strategies from speakers who are experts in their field.

"Home services businesses love Thryv's SaaS platform because it helps them attract more customers and get paid faster," said Joe Walsh, CEO of Thryv. "We decided to dedicate this Thryv Connect to HVAC contractors and business owners to help them leverage the latest technology to grow their business, connect with clients, and increase cash flow through easy-to-implement strategies."

Thryv Connect - HVAC attendees will learn first-hand from experts who will outline the keys to success for any HVAC company. The virtual event will kick off at 4 - 4:15 p.m. CT with a discussion on how to build on your success in 2021 led by small business expert Barry Moltz. Barry will be joined by Gene Marks, the president of the renowned small to medium-sized business consulting firm The Marks Group, to address the most pressing industry questions on everyone's minds today. The session will cover political, economic, and tech trends that affect small business owners in today's business landscape.

The seminar's keynote speaker is the CEO of Sunshine Plumbing Heating Air, Susan Frew. Susan will share how she was able to turn her business around after recovering from a bad hire. As an essential business during COVID, Susan led Sunshine in maintaining a 60 percent gross profit and 14 percent net profit for 2020. In addition to running her business, Susan is a business growth coach, author, and speaker.

"I am honored to be working with Thryv as they are committed to helping trade service entrepreneurs through the most unusual times in our nation's history," Susan Frew said. "The entire series is designed with their audience in mind to create powerful, relevant and effective content to take the trade services to a whole new level."

Following the keynote address, all three speakers will come together for an interactive panel discussion. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact directly with the speakers and other attendees in the exclusive community forum after the event. 'Connect For HVAC Contractors' aims to inspire small business owners in the home services industry to grow and prosper by adopting the latest trends in technology.

The conference will conclude with a Thryv software demonstration and Q & A. The demo will be an interactive session where attendees can ask questions and learn the ins and outs of the latest industry software. Designed to foster strong discussions between attendees and speakers, Thryv Connect - HVAC demo sessions will be held in small groups.

Future Thryv Connect sessions will target specific professional home service industries for electricians, plumbers and more.

Save your seat now for 'Connect For HVAC Contractors' at https://connecthvac.thryv.com.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv®, SMBs can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv's award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These functions include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv® software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages® tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 SMBs worldwide that enable these SMBs to compete and win in today's economy.

On March 1, 2021, Thryv announced it closed the acquisition of Sensis, Australia's leading digital, marketing and directory services provider, which helps Australians connect and engage through its leading platforms, digital consumer businesses (Yellow, White Pages, True Local and Whereis), search engine marketing and optimization services, website products, social, data and mapping solutions, and through its digital agency Found. Sensis is also Australia's largest print directory publisher including the Yellow and White Pages.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Sensis has a sales presence in all states and territories across Australia.

Media Contact:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

Investor Contacts:

Cameron Lessard

Thryv, Inc.

214.773.7022

cameron.lessard@thryv.com

KJ Christopher

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.7068

kj.christopher@thryv.com

###

Paige BlankenshipThryv, Inc.972.453.3012paige.blankenship@thryv.com