Thryv Continues To Rapidly Grow Their Franchise Portfolio, Adding Multiple Emerging Franchises To Client Roster

Dallas, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) , the provider of Thryv ® software, the leading end-to-end customer experience platform built for growing small businesses and emerging franchises, has announced a successful first three quarters of 2021, growing its number of multi-location brands including several emerging franchise concepts. Class 101, Play Crew On The Go and Veteran's Pool Company are among the growing list of franchise businesses implementing Thryv to help organize day-to-day operations, increase franchisee engagement, drive unit profitability and more.

"Our team is incredibly proud of what we've accomplished this year and we're excited to be working alongside several emerging franchises with promising futures," said Thryv's Enterprise Channel Sales Director Matthew Gourgeot. "Our goal is to help startup and emerging franchisors optimize their organizations so they can scale faster.

"We're eager to see our growth and success continue throughout the year and beyond."

Thryv, a leader in providing marketing services to small businesses, introduced SaaS solutions in 2015. In 2020, Thryv became a preferred vendor of Franworth and began building its franchise portfolio. Last year, Thryv also launched Hub by Thryv®, a new management console that enables multi-location businesses to roll out the Thryv software to all locations.

This tool has been essential to helping clients like Class 101 optimize their business and streamline processes across the system, ensuring franchisees have access to the tools necessary to succeed. Class 101 aims to empower students, serve families, and inspire greatness as students apply to college. Their experts help them navigate the complex, multi-year process by working one-on-one with students as early as their freshman year of high school.

"In order to scale efficiently and help our existing locations drive profitability, we needed a platform that was easy to use and effective for our franchisees, corporate team and customers," said Tom Pabin, Founder and President of Class 101. "Thryv's simple and easy-to-learn software will be valuable to Class 101's 50 franchise locations and will be a key ingredient as we continue to grow."

Thryv is seeking additional emerging brands to become part of its growing franchise portfolio. For more information, visit thryv.com/features/franchises.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings (THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), franchises, and agencies to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today's economy. Over 40,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end customer experience tools, which have helped over 40,000 businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 300,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.

