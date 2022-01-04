Thryv Chairman And CEO Joe Walsh To Participate In January 2022 Investor Conferences

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv® software, the end-to-end client experience platform for growing small businesses and emerging franchises, today announced that Chairman and CEO Joe Walsh will participate at the following upcoming...

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) , the provider of Thryv® software, the end-to-end client experience platform for growing small businesses and emerging franchises, today announced that Chairman and CEO Joe Walsh will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference, in a fireside chat on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

22nd Annual CJS Securities 'New Ideas for the New Year' Conference, in a fireside chat on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Joe Walsh and CFO Paul Rouse will also host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day of their participation. A live webcast will be available on Thryv's Investor Relations page at investor.thryv.com. An archived replay will be made available for a limited time at the same location following the event.

