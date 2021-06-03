Thrive Jumpstarts International Expansion With Acquisition Of U.K.-Based ONI

Deal will expand Thrive's NextGen portfolio and infrastructure in the U.K., marking its first foray into the international market.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive , a premier provider of NextGen Managed Services, has acquired ONI , a leading U.K. Cloud, hybrid managed IT, Cisco Gold Partner and data center services provider based in Luton, Bedfordshire, England. Thrive has accelerated growth with its recent investment from Court Square Capital Partners, and the ONI acquisition marks the company's initial steps to significantly increase its geographic footprint, both domestically and internationally.

"ONI is a tremendous IT managed services company with deep Cisco WAN, Unified Communication and Cloud expertise," said Rob Stephenson, CEO of Thrive. "We were attracted to ONI due to their strong management team, led by CEO Kevin Kivlochan, attractive customer base, and desirable geographic location, just north of London. Thrive plans to add our robust Microsoft and cyber security capabilities to assist the ONI clientele, and we're very excited to utilize their expert WAN engineering team to drive additional value to Thrive's client base."

ONI has been providing transformative digital technologies for more than 25 years and is a highly reputable center of excellence for digital transformation. The company is a leading provider of IT solutions and services to both the public sector and commercial markets. ONI's specific expertise includes core network infrastructure, unified communications and collaboration, contact center solutions, data center services, connectivity, and cyber security. ONI Cloud services are delivered from its Tier 3+ data center, located in the South East of England.

"ONI has been committed to providing our customers with the availability, performance, and agility required to transform their business," said Kevin Kivlochan, CEO of ONI. "We are ecstatic to join the Thrive family to complement and grow its extensive NextGen portfolio of solutions with our critical and business assured infrastructure objectives, delivering performance, high availability, flexibility, and redundancy. This will enable us to further advance our support to our existing clients in the U.K. with a wider range of service and support offerings."

Mr. Kivlochan will become the Chief Executive for Thrive's European Operations, reporting directly to Rob Stephenson, and all ONI personnel will remain onboard working directly for him.

With the completion of this transaction, ONI will mark Thrive's eleventh acquisition since 2016. Recently, Thrive scaled its Mid-Atlantic region presence in the U.S. with the acquisitions of Howard Tech Advisors and Apex IT Group .

For more information about Thrive, click here .

About ThriveThrive is a leading provider of NextGen managed services designed to drive business outcomes through application enablement and optimization. The company's Thrive5 Methodology utilizes a unique combination of its Application Performance Platform and strategic services to ensure each business application takes advantage of technology that enables peak performance, scale, and the highest level of security. For more information, thrivenextgen.com.

Thrive: LinkedIn, Twitter , Facebook, YouTube and Instagram

Media Contact: Stephanie Farrell Director of Corporate Marketing 617-952-0289 | 311404@email4pr.com

About ONIEstablished in 1992, ONI Ltd is a leading provider of IT solutions and services to both public sector and commercial markets. Privately owned, ONI offers a comprehensive range of on-site, cloud and hybrid technology solutions.

ONI is an established, go-to center of excellence for digital transformation and has built a strong reputation based on innovation. ONI delivers cloud services from their Tier 3+ Data Center, located in the South East of England, which includes infrastructure, disaster recovery, UC, collaboration and contact center solutions as-a-service.

ONI is committed to providing customers with the performance, availability and agility required to optimize their IT investments. This is referred to as Business Assured and comprises three core pledges: 100% Uptime Guaranteed, On-Premises or Cloud Agnostic and Predictable and Transparent Costs. For more information, please visit https://www.oni.co.uk/.

Media Contact: Debbie Cotterill | deb.cotterill@oni.co.uk

Acuity advisors acted as the exclusive advisor to ONI for this transaction.

About Acuity AdvisorsAcuity Advisors is a leading technology focused mid-market investment bank headquartered in the UK with international offices in Vienna and Shanghai. Acuity are experts in selling businesses, securing equity investments and raising debt finance. Acuity's partners are senior players with an international focus, most of their deals are cross-border. The firm has a strong track record in key technology sectors including Semiconductor & Photonics, Deep Tech, Industrial Technology, Telecoms, Cloud & Managed Services, Software and Internet of Things.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thrive-jumpstarts-international-expansion-with-acquisition-of-uk-based-oni-301305268.html

SOURCE Thrive