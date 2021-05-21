Thrive IP® Represented Trans-Radial Solutions, LLC In U.S. District Court

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly 2.5 years of litigation (prolonged in part due to COVID-19), the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia issued a Dismissal Order following a confidential settlement of the lawsuit filed by Trans-Radial Solutions, LLC against multiple parties in Civil Action No. 2:18-cv-00656. The lawsuit was related to the enforcement of various intellectual properties prosecuted by Bernard S. Klosowski of Thrive IP ® on behalf of Trans-Radial Solutions, LLC. The suit included multiple counts including patent and copyright infringement, unfair competition, trade secret theft, breach of contract, conspiracy, and other causes of action under Virginia statutory and common law.

Trans-Radial Solutions, LLC was represented in the litigation by Bernard S. Klosowski of Thrive IP ® and W. Ryan Snow and David Hartnett of Crenshaw, Ware & Martin, P.L.C.

