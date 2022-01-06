Thrive Agritech Announces LED Lighting Partnership With Urban-gro

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Agritech, Inc., a technology company and leader in LED horticulture lighting announced today that urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO), a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company focused on the indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") market, will be an authorized system integrator for Thrive Agritech's portfolio of LED lighting products.

Brian Bennett, Chief Executive Officer of Thrive Agritech commented, "We are thrilled to join forces with urban-gro to extend the availability of our LED lighting solutions within the horticulture industry. We recognize urban-gro as one of the industry's preeminent full-service solutions providers, and our CEA customers will certainly benefit from the integration of our high-performance LED lighting products with urban-gro's existing turn-key solutions, capabilities, and guidance."

Said Jim Dennedy, urban-gro's President and Chief Operating Officer, "Our architect-led design-build project approach is unique to the market in that, we start with design and then integrate purpose-built CEA systems to meet the unique specifications of each client. Our team of experts carefully vet all of the systems and technologies that we offer and we're excited to offer Thrive Agritech's portfolio of lighting solutions to our customers. We believe Thrive's LED lighting solutions offer a compelling choice for growers looking to get the highest performance out of their facilities."

Thrive Agritech's complete portfolio, including Pinnacle, Apex, Boost, and Infinity may now also benefit from urban-gro's fully-integrated design, systems integration, and post-operational support solutions.

For more information on Thrive Agritech, please visit thriveagritech.com. For more information on urban-gro, please visit urban-gro.com.

About Thrive Agritech Thrive Agritech designs and manufactures high performance LED lights for horticulture with patent-pending technology that grows plants better from germination through harvest. You can find Thrive's lights in some of the largest cannabis production facilities, greenhouses, and vertical farms in North America. All Thrive Agritech lights are easy to install and maintain, DLC and UL listed and backed with a 5-year warranty to ensure peace of mind.

About urban-gro, Inc.urban-gro, Inc. ® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company for commercial cannabis and food-focused indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") facilities. With experience in hundreds of CEA facilities spanning millions of square feet across the globe, we design, engineer and integrate complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro's gro-care ® Managed Services Platform leverages the company's expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive facility optimization. Operating as a crop-agnostic solutions provider in both food and cannabis CEA sectors, our crop-focused end-to-end approach provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations. Visit urban-gro.com to discover how we help cultivators gro plants and gro profits.

