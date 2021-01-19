Three-Way Joint Venture Opens Fredericksburg Endoscopy Center, LLC

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians Endoscopy (PE) along with physicians of Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg and Mary Washington Healthcare are excited to announce their three-way joint venture partnership and opening of Fredericksburg Endoscopy Center, LLC, located at 1211 Central Park Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA.

Fredericksburg Endoscopy Center, LLC includes 9,000 square feet and four procedure rooms, allowing for the endoscopic ambulatory surgery center to provide a high volume of procedures—an expected 14,000 annually.

In addition to the six physicians included in the three-way joint venture, all practicing physicians at Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg will also perform their procedures at the center. The six physicians involved in the partnership to open the center are Chet Pai, DO; Frank DeTrane, MD; Dong Lee, MD; Narayan Dharel, MD; Peter Wong, MD; and Akash Ajmera, MD.

Both the physicians of Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg and Mary Washington Healthcare chose to enter into the three-way joint venture partnership with Physicians Endoscopy as their strategic corporate partner to leverage their expertise in management services.

"A strategic partnership with these six physicians and Mary Washington Healthcare was carefully executed to ensure the overall goal of providing quality patient care at the ASC level. Through an established trust in the partnership, all three parties bring specific value to the relationship, which has been the driving force and success of opening the Fredericksburg Endoscopy Center," said Nicole Romero, VP of Operations at Physicians Endoscopy.

In early December, Fredericksburg Endoscopy Center, LLC underwent a rigorous onsite review in which a team of The Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Ambulatory Care standards spanning across several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, and medication management.

Fredericksburg Endoscopy Center earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Surgery Center Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal of Approval® is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. The center was also deemed Medicare certified.

"We are focused on leveraging this opportunity to create a safe and efficient experience for all patients, which is our top priority. Partnering with Physicians Endoscopy has allowed us to tap into their extensive expertise in the GI ASC field to support our center's mission and commitment to the GI patients of the state of Virginia," said Dr. Chet Pai, practice managing partner.

As a GI Medicare certified center, the physician owners, Mary Washington Healthcare, and PE are excited to leverage this strategic partnership with their focus being successful patient outcomes and providing quality GI care to their community.

About Physicians Endoscopy

PE specializes in providing integrated business strategies and insights for GI specialists and healthcare partners to help their practices, ASCs, and ancillary services grow and thrive through professional management, aligned investments, and strategic partnerships. PE focuses on opportunities to preserve physician independence, as well as improving financial and clinical outcomes that drive quality patient care. Recognized as the largest single-specialty developer, investor, and manager, Physicians Endoscopy is the trusted business partner exclusively serving gastroenterologists for over 20 years. To learn more about Physicians Endoscopy, please visit www.endocenters.com.

