Three Things Travelers Should Know About COVID-19 Testing And Travel Insurance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Some airlines and airports now offer rapid COVID-19 testing to accommodate travelers required to show a negative test at their destination.

But what happens if a traveler tests positive before a trip? Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, breaks down three things travelers need to know about COVID-19 testing and travel insurance.

Not All Policies Include Cancellation Coverage for Contracting CoronavirusSelect travel insurance policies include trip cancellation coverage in the event a traveler, or their family, contracts coronavirus before departure and cannot travel. This benefit can reimburse travelers who must cancel their trip.

As of October 15th, there are 38 policies available on Squaremouth.com that include this cancellation coverage.

Positive COVID-19 Test Result May Not Immediately Trigger Cancellation BenefitsMany travel insurance policies require documentation from a doctor advising against travel in order for benefits to apply. In this case, a positive coronavirus test result alone may not be enough to trigger coverage.

Travelers that test positive should contact a doctor as soon as possible, prior to canceling their trip. The doctor can provide documentation that will be required when travelers file a claim.

Cost of COVID-19 Testing Not an Insurable ExpenseMost travel insurance policies will not cover the cost of COVID-19 testing before departure, even if their destination requires a negative COVID-19 test result for entry.

If a traveler is medically required to take a COVID-19 test while traveling, this cost may be reimbursed depending on the policy.

KEY CURRENT RESOURCE:

Squaremouth.com created the Coronavirus Pandemic Current Event Center which is updated daily with available travel insurance coverage and answers to FAQs as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

ABOUT SQUAREMOUTH

SQUAREMOUTH compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare travel insurance policies side-by-side . More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com.

Available Topic Expert:

Kasara Barto kbarto@squaremouth.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-things-travelers-should-know-about-covid-19-testing-and-travel-insurance-301153704.html

SOURCE Squaremouth