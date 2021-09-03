Three Newfoundland And Labrador Hunters Sentenced For Offences Under The Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994

GANDER, NL, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Enforcing Canadian environmental and wildlife laws is one important way that Environment and Climate Change Canada is taking action to protect wildlife and nature.

On September 2, 2021, Wilson Arthur Brown, Wilson Pleman Frank Brown, and Carl Arthur Brown, of Summerford, Newfoundland and Labrador, were sentenced to pay a total of $32,000 in penalties for having each committed two offences under the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994 .

The three individuals were found guilty and initially sentenced in the Provincial Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, on February 26, 2020. The sentence was subsequently appealed, and the matter was heard at the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, on September 2, 2021. Wilson Arthur Brown and Carl Arthur Brown were each ordered to pay $10,000, and Wilson Pleman Frank Brown was ordered to pay a $12,000 fine.

The total fines will be directed to the Government of Canada's Environmental Damages Fund.

In November 2018, Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers were conducting a boat patrol in the Bay of Exploits area of Newfoundland and Labrador for the purpose of checking for compliance with migratory-game-bird hunting regulations. As part of the patrol, officers conducted an inspection of a boat with three hunters aboard. The hunters were found to be in possession of a long-tailed duck outside of the hunting season, which is a violation of the Migratory Birds Regulations. In addition, the hunters had a semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun onboard, unplugged and capable of holding more than three shells in the magazine, which is also a violation of the Regulations.

Some of the items seized during the investigation were forfeited to the Crown. Wilson Pleman Frank Brown is prohibited from applying for, using, or holding a migratory-game-bird hunting permit for two years, and Wilson Arthur Brown and Carl Arthur Brown are prohibited from applying for, using, or holding a migratory-game-bird hunting permit for one year.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) to anonymously report wildlife crimes. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has created a free subscription service to help Canadians stay current with what the Government of Canada is doing to protect our natural environment.

Quick facts

The purpose of the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994 is to protect and conserve migratory-bird populations as well as individual migratory birds and their nests. The Act and its regulations regulate potentially harmful human activities that may impact them.

is to protect and conserve migratory-bird populations as well as individual migratory birds and their nests. The Act and its regulations regulate potentially harmful human activities that may impact them. When individuals are convicted for offences that contravene certain provisions of the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994 and the Migratory Birds Regulations, they face a mandatory minimum fine. This minimum fine is intended to discourage non-compliance with the legislation.

and the they face a mandatory minimum fine. This minimum fine is intended to discourage non-compliance with the legislation. The Environmental Damages Fund is administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada. It was created in 1995 to provide a mechanism for directing funds received as a result of fines, court orders, and voluntary payments to projects that will benefit our environment.

