Three New Sysco Foodie Solutions Toolkits Available For Restaurateurs: Brunch, Protecting Your Business And Turning Your Tables

HOUSTON, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (SYY) - Get Report, the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today the addition of three new toolkits to its Foodie Solutions platform: Brunch, Protecting Your Business and Turning Your Tables. As more restaurants reopen their dining rooms, these are the latest in a series of carefully curated tools to help customers respond quickly to shifting business requirements and trends resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brunch toolkit offers innovative ideas and recipes to help make Easter and Mother's Day a success, including popular brunch and take-out concepts, such as Bloody Mary cocktail kits and a Mother's Day "Berry Me in Chocolate" strawberry kit. In addition, "Sea-cuterie boards" are a unique play on the charcuterie board, a trend that skyrocketed in 2020. Guests will be delighted with smoked seafood paired with unique accompaniments, such as artisanal breads, fresh and pickled vegetables, mustards, smoky sauces and more.

In addition to the Brunch Toolkit, Sysco's Foodie Solutions also introduced two additional toolkits:

Protecting Your Business Toolkit - Off-premise dining is not as simple as it used to be. In this toolkit, learn about tamper-evident packaging and labels to keep delivery and carryout meals protected and ensure the best possible guest experience.

- Off-premise dining is not as simple as it used to be. In this toolkit, learn about tamper-evident packaging and labels to keep delivery and carryout meals protected and ensure the best possible guest experience. Turning Your Tables Toolkit - Dining restrictions have decreased the number of available seats in restaurants across the globe, making the efficient turning of tables more important than ever before. In this toolkit, learn about how technology, along with offline techniques, can make the most of each table, while maximizing profitability and providing an improved guest experience.

Sysco makes it easy for restaurant operators with easy onboarding and no delivery minimums for regularly scheduled delivery days. Customers also receive exclusive value-added services through Sysco's Foodie Solutions Partner programs and Sysco Marketing Services, which provide exclusive services and resources such as menu services, QR codes and access to helpful webinars. More information about Foodie Solutions, including Sysco's popular webinar series, can be found on the Sysco Foodie website.

About Sysco Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco's 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report .

