Three New Builders Join Valley Center Master-Planned Community Park Circle

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homebuilders KB Home, Meritage Homes, and Richmond American Homes have been added to the roster at Park Circle—a new 186-acre, 632-home master-planned community currently under construction in Valley Center, Calif. The acclaimed builders join Shea Homes and Beazer Homes, who are actively building on site. Park Circle will also have a neighborhood of detached rowhomes and duplex homes, named Wildflower, for low- and moderate-income families. It will be built by a local team experienced in for-sale affordable housing.

"We are creating a community that will offer a range of architectural styles, streetscapes, lot sizes, and price points to ensure that prospective homebuyers will find a home that fits their needs," said Kerry Garza, president of Touchstone Communities, developer of Park Circle. "Our exceptional homebuilder lineup will further establish Park Circle as San Diego's most exciting new master-planned community."

The neighborhood being built by KB Home will offer personalized, new ranch style homes located on the largest homesites in the community, providing buyers the opportunity to create resort-style backyards and accommodate side-yard parking. The neighborhoods by Meritage Homes and Richmond American Homes will offer a mix of single- and two-story homes in traditional configurations and on lots with sizeable backyards.

Overall, Park Circle's varied one- and two-story home designs will span from 1,400 to 3,000 square feet with a range of price points anticipated from the high $400,000s to $700,000s.

Future Park Circle residents can enjoy the community's three private recreation centers, 24,000 square feet of retail space, and a 2.6-acre central park with barbeques, playgrounds, sports courts, bocce ball, and more. More than eight miles of trails and pathways will provide homeowners with the freedom to get outside and easily access recreation centers, parks, shops, and eateries.

Park Circle's first model homes are expected to debut in early 2021. To learn more and to sign up for community updates, visit www.parkcirclelife.com/ .

