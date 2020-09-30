Three Inscriptions Added To The Canada Memory Of The World Register

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Commission for UNESCO today announced three new inscriptions of unique and irreplaceable documents detailing significant periods in Canadian history to the Canada Memory of the World Register.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Commission for UNESCO today announced three new inscriptions of unique and irreplaceable documents detailing significant periods in Canadian history to the Canada Memory of the World Register. All inscriptions undergo a thorough assessment by the Canadian Advisory Committee for Memory of the World.

Created in 2017, the Canada Memory of the World Register promotes and provides access to an immense diversity of documentary heritage significant to the country. In recognition of the International Year of Indigenous Languages, the Call for Nominations emphasized Indigenous languages and cultures.

The three new inscriptions are:

Founded in 1981 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association was the first community-based national Residential School Survivor organization and has membership spanning Canada and the United States. Over the past four decades, the alumni association has been gathering documentary heritage - including photographs, oral history transcripts, audio-visual footage, and documentation of their community reunions - that preserve evidence of Residential School experiences while drawing attention to the resilience of survivors.

The Augustinians founded 12 hospitals in Canada, including Canada's first hospital in 1639. Their archives offer more than 375 years of documentary history, including medical, religious, social, political, and economic artefacts. The Augustinians tell the story of providing healthcare in the New World by adopting Indigenous practices and developing scientific methods. Their archives also trace women's progressive place in building the nation, notably in health and social services, at a time when public power was mainly entrusted to men.

Selections from the Gospels in the dialect of the Inuit of Little Whale River is the first book printed in Inuktitut using syllabic characters. Just 8 pages, the book was printed in 1855 and 1856 in Moose Factory, Ontario, and was distributed to Inuit in Nunavik by Christian missionaries. The book is the only known copy and represents an early artefact of the contact between Inuit and European settlers in the Nunavik region and documents a significant period of change for Inuit and their way of life. It is held by Library and Archives Canada.

Visit the Canada Memory of the World Register for a complete list of all 19 inscriptions.

What does it mean to be included in the Memory of the World Register?

UNESCO's Memory of the World program showcases the most meaningful documents in humanity's heritage and history. Being included in the Memory of the World Register underscores the importance and relevance of preserving documentary heritage. It also highlights the importance of making these unique collections accessible to citizens, students, researchers, and the public.

The Canadian Advisory Committee for Memory of the World is made up of experts who examine the applications and make recommendations to the Canadian Commission for UNESCO regarding collections that should be included in the Register.

"The Canadian Commission for UNESCO is pleased to add three exceptional collections to the Canada Memory of the World Register to help us understand the evolution of our society, including the remarkable resilience of Residential Schools Survivors," says Secretary-General Sébastien Goupil. "At a time when we must work together to implement the principles of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, we hope that the inscriptions on the Register will give pride of place to the experiences and knowledges of Indigenous peoples and contribute to a better understanding of the ongoing impact of colonialism on their lives, cultures and languages."

"These collections all have a relationship with Indigenous languages and cultures; they are distinguished by their significance, uniqueness, and quality" explains Chantal Fortier, Chair of the Canadian Advisory Committee for Memory of the World. "As members of the Advisory Committee, we appreciate the excellent work done by the organizations that presented proposals that highlight the importance of documentary heritage; in one case, this work started almost four centuries ago."

The Canadian Commission for UNESCO is also pleased to launch the new Call for Nominations for 2020-21. In light of the United Nations' International Decade for People of African Descent, the call continues to extend a special invitation for documentary heritage related to Black Canadians with the goal of increasing awareness of this community's diverse cultures and contributions to Canada. CCUNESCO also continues to extend a call for proposals for documentary heritage related to Indigenous languages and cultures. Many are considered to be endangered, and their preservation, strengthening, and revitalization are of crucial importance to Indigenous peoples and to Canadian society.

About the Canadian Commission for UNESCO

The Canadian Commission for UNESCO (CCUNESCO) serves as a bridge between Canadians and the vital work of UNESCO—the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Through its networks and partners, the Commission promotes UNESCO values, priorities and programs in Canada and brings the voices of Canadian experts to the international stage. The Commission facilitates cooperation and knowledge mobilization in the fields of education, sciences, culture, communication and information to address some of the most complex challenges facing humanity. Its activities are guided by the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and other UNESCO priorities. CCUNESCO operates under the authority of the Canada Council for the Arts.

SOURCE Canadian Commission for UNESCO