TORONTO and HONG KONG, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Hong Kong took home three of the coveted spots in the World's 50 Best Bars 2021 List, which was announced in a live ceremony held in London on December 7 (Tuesday).

TORONTO and HONG KONG, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Hong Kong took home three of the coveted spots in the World's 50 Best Bars 2021 List, which was announced in a live ceremony held in London on December 7 (Tuesday). Mexican-inspired craft cocktail bar COA climbed to the No.7 spot and was named The Best Bar in Asia. Rosewood Hong Kong's DarkSide was a new entry at No.49, while Quinary re-entered the ranking at No.50.

Three Hong Kong Bars Enter The World's 50 Best Bars 2021 List

The 2021 list features bars from 17 countries, covering international cities including Barcelona, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, New York, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Sydney and Tokyo. Recognised among some of the world's finest bar institutions, Hong Kong was also represented by sustainable bar Penicillin (No.59) and ARGO (No.72), in the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong.

For the full list, please visit https://www.worlds50bestbars.com/list/1-50.

SOURCE Hong Kong Tourism Board