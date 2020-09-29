Three Hightower Advisors Honored On Working Mother's 2020 List Of Top Wealth Advisor Moms

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Working Mother Magazine has included three Hightower advisors on its annual list of Top Wealth Advisor Moms in the United States.

The Hightower advisors honored this year are:

Lauren Pearson , Somerset Advisory at Hightower in Birmingham, Ala.

, Somerset Advisory at Hightower in Vanessa Martinez , The Lerner Group at Hightower in Deerfield, Ill.

, The Lerner Group at Hightower in Ruth Berger , RJ Wealth Management at Hightower in New York, N.Y.

"We are incredibly proud of this year's honorees and their deep commitment to their clients, their practices and their families," said Bob Oros, CEO of Hightower. "We are thrilled to see Working Mother Magazine recognize these advisors' achievements and we look forward to their continuous success within the Hightower community."

The list was compiled for Working Mother by SHOOK Research, which used a ranking algorithm based on qualitative measures derived from telephone and in-person interviews and surveys: service models, investing process, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, etc.; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance was not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Final list is found here.

In 2020, Hightower advisors have appeared on Barron's Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors, Top 1200, Top Private Wealth Teams, Top 100 Financial Advisors and Top 100 Women Advisors lists; The Financial Times 'FT 300' and 'FT 401;' and Forbes' lists of America's Top Wealth Advisors, Next-Gen Wealth Advisors, Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Advisors. Additionally, Hightower was included on the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., was #3 on Barron's list of the Top RIA Firms. In September 2020, Chief Marketing Officer Abby Salameh was named WealthManagement.com's 'Thought Leader of the Year.'

About Hightower Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment adviser.

