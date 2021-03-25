Three Hicks Thomas Attorneys Named To 2021 List Of Texas Rising Stars

HOUSTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three attorneys for Houston-based Hicks Thomas LLP have been selected to the 2021 list of Texas Rising Stars, an exclusive listing that recognizes only the top 2.5 percent of young lawyers in Texas.

Senior Counsel Kasi Chadwick, Senior Associate Abbie Sprague and Associate Joshua Bauer were selected through a rigorous Super Lawyers selection process. To be eligible, attorneys must be either 40 or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

For the third straight year, Ms. Chadwick is honored for her work in employment litigation. She focuses her practice on representing employers in pre-litigation investigations before governmental bodies such as the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Texas Workforce Commission. She is a graduate of the University of Houston Law Center.

Ms. Sprague has been recognized for her general litigation work every year since 2016. Her practice focuses on a broad range of commercial and business disputes, including construction, real estate, employment and bankruptcy matters. She is a graduate of the University of Houston Law Center.

Mr. Bauer, who is marking his second year as a Texas Rising Star, is recognized for his work in business litigation. His practice includes advising companies in a variety of industries, including oil and gas, energy, real estate, insurance and healthcare. He earned his law degree from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.

"We are very pleased for this talented group of young lawyers," said Hicks Thomas partner John B. Thomas. "Not only because they are an important part of our team, but because of how hard they work for our clients every day. It's nice to see them honored in this way."

The Rising Stars list is compiled through peer nominations and attorney-led research by Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters. The complete listing of this year's Texas Rising Stars will appear in the Texas Rising Stars edition of Super Lawyers magazine and at https://www.superlawyers.com/.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets, and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-hicks-thomas-attorneys-named-to-2021-list-of-texas-rising-stars-301256435.html

SOURCE Hicks Thomas LLP