Three Financial Institutions Using The Banno Digital Platform Receive WebAwards For Top Digital Experience

MONETT, Mo., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. ® (JKHY) - Get Report is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Jack Henry Digital today announced that three financial institutions leveraging its Banno Digital Platform ™ received 2020 WebAwards. Think Bank was recognized for Best Bank Website, Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union for the Credit Union Standard of Excellence Award, and Providence Bank for Outstanding Website.

The WebAward program is the longest-running annual website award competition dedicated to naming the best websites and setting the standard of excellence for website development. Websites were judged on design, copy, innovation, content, interactivity, navigation, and use of technology.

Jennifer G. Megee, executive vice president, director of retail banking & deposit operations for Columbia, Mo. -based Providence Bank, commented, "We want our clients to be able to access valuable information about our products and services in the least amount of clicks. It was important for us to make the experience secure, interactive and easy to navigate with meaningful content. Through our partnership with Jack Henry, we now have an amazing website that we're proud of. The site launched just before the pandemic which served us well, providing increased flexibility to deliver information to our clients sooner while simultaneously improving communication and engagement."

Jennifer Bleau, vice president of marketing for Auburn Hills, Mich.-based Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union, explained, "We are thrilled about our recent WebAward win. Our new website provides a highly functional and aesthetically pleasing resource for members to bank and enjoy their experience. This completely custom site provides a range of features and functionality that clearly differentiates us from the competition. The Banno team at Jack Henry is truly exceptional; they effortlessly turned our website wish list into a reality that is valued by both staff and members. We couldn't have asked for a better experience or end result."

Chad Murray, senior vice president of marketing for Rochester, Minn.-based Think Bank, said, "Our new website showcases Think's updated branding platform — marked by a bold visual identity and our new 'Meet your Money' tagline. Both the website and brand are built on the idea of putting customers first and helping them have a better relationship with their money. We hope our customers are the true winners through an easy-to-use digital experience that reflects our upbeat and optimistic approach to serving them."

Competitive digital capabilities are a necessity for any growing financial institution. The demand for digital catapulted with the pandemic, making excellent user experiences such as those recognized by the WebAwards even more valuable. And, this change is here to stay; according to a recent survey from Plaid, 80% of consumers say they can now manage their money without visiting a bank branch, and 73% said they plan to continue managing the majority of their finances digitally. This means that financial institutions of all sizes need digital experiences that can bridge the divide between self-service and personal interactions.

Ben Metz, head of digital at Jack Henry, commented, "Financial institutions' digital roadmaps have taken massive leaps ahead of their original trajectories since the pandemic. Think Bank, Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union, and Providence Bank are among those already well positioned to meet the demands of this new digital world we're in. With the Banno Digital Platform, banks and credit unions across the country are making their digital channels open, adaptive, and relational. Tough times like these demonstrate the community institution difference, and we are proud to power these institutions' digital experiences as they compete on local trust."

