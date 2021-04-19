Three Days Of Global Climate Action Events Begin Tomorrow

Earth Day Live: Restore Our Earth Digital Livestream Boasts Lineup of Activists, Global Leaders, Musicians, Influencers, and Educators

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 20-22, Earth Uprising, Hip Hop Caucus, Education International, and EARTHDAY.ORG are producing three days of climate action events to bring awareness to humanity's greatest existential threat and raise ambition across numerous environmental issues.

Tomorrow, April 20 at 2:30PM ET, Earth Uprising, in collaboration with hundreds of youth climate activists, will present the "Youth Speaks Summit 2021." The global youth summit will consist of panels, speeches, discussions, and special messages with today's youth climate activists including Greta Thunberg, Alexandria Villaseñor, Licypriya Kangujam, Xiye Bastida, Jamie Margolin, and Vanessa Nakate. The four-hour digital summit will address the progress that has been made on their main issues of concern, including climate literacy, green jobs, and environmental justice. For a full list of demands that they are seeking to be addressed at the Biden Administration's climate summit and more information, please visit: https://earthuprising.org/YouthSpeaks2021/

On April 20 at 7PM ET, the Hip Hop Caucus and its partners will present the "We Shall Breathe" virtual summit. The event will bring together some of the most powerful, multigenerational Black, Indigenous and Brown leaders working on pollution, the pandemic, police brutality, poverty and policy to affirm to the Biden Administration that racial justice and climate justice solutions must come from frontline and BIPOC communities. Rev. Lennox Yearwood, Jr., Founder & President of Hip Hop Caucus; Emerald Garner, Daughter of Eric Garner, We Can't Breathe Inc.; Elizabeth Yeampierre, Climate Justice Alliance and UPROSE; Chase Iron Eyes, Indigenous Peoples Movement; and many other important voices will be in attendance. For a full list of demands, please visit: https://weshallbreathe.com/demands/

On April 21 from 1pm-4pm CEST, Education International will lead the "Teach for the Planet: Global Education Summit." The multilingual virtual event will feature inspiring teachers, student leaders, prominent activists, engaged ministers, and examples from every continent focused on the crucial role that educators and their unions play in combating climate change and why we need transformative climate education now. The event will launch Education International's Manifesto for Quality Climate Change Education for All and its Teach for the Planet global campaign leading up to COP26. The event will include interpretation in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese. For more information, please visit: https://www.teach4theplanet.org

EARTH DAY, APRIL 22For the 51st Earth Day, EARTHDAY.ORG has gathered a diverse lineup of activists, global leaders, musicians, educators, industry leaders, influencers and artists from around the world for the second annual digital livestream event. Discussions, performances, presentations and films will explore the innovative and powerful solutions to Restore Our Earth.

Earth Day Live: Restore Our Earth will be streamed live at 12PM ET on April 22 via earthday.org, Facebook (and via Facebook's Climate Science Information Center), Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, and GEM-TV. The virtual event will be hosted by Alexandria Villaseñor, Founder of Earth Uprising and Youth Climate Activist, and Milana Vayntrub, Actress, Comedian, Writer, Director. For more information on Earth Day Live and Earth Day 2021, please visit: https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-2021/

As a part of EARTHDAY.ORG's partnership with TED Countdown, the digital event will include three original TED Countdown Talks by John Marshall, Cory Combs and Rumaitha Al Busaidi. Additionally, the program will feature segments from Education International's "Teach for the Planet: Global Education Summit," Hip Hop Caucus' "We Shall Breathe" virtual summit, as well as Earth Uprising's "Youth Speaks Summit."

"For over half a century, hundreds of millions of people from around the globe have taken political and volunteer action on Earth Day, yet multiple accelerating environmental and health crises continue to envelop our planet, impacting everyone but particularly the poor and vulnerable who live among us. On behalf of the one billion people who will take part in Earth Day this year, even in the midst of a second year of the pandemic, we demand that the talking stop and that governments and corporations commit to net-zero emissions by 2040 with an interim goal of cutting emissions in half by 2030. Anything less will deprive our children of their right to inherit a habitable planet," said Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG.

This year's powerful lineup includes:

AJR, Band

His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco

Alexandria Villaseñor, Founder of Earth Uprising and Youth Climate Activist

Amita N. Vyas , PhD, MHS, Professor at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health and Director of the Center of Excellence in Maternal and Child Health

, PhD, MHS, Professor at Milken Institute School of Public Health and Director of the Center of Excellence in Maternal and Child Health Andrea Illy , Chairman of illycaffè

, Chairman of illycaffè Andrei Cherny , CEO, Aspiration

, CEO, Aspiration Ann Veneman , Former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture

, Former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Bill McKibben , Co-Founder, 350.org and Scholar-in-residence, Middlebury College

, Co-Founder, 350.org and Scholar-in-residence, Brothers Osborne and Lucie Silvas , Musicians

, Musicians Caue Suplicy, Founder and Chairman of Barnana

Chris Packham , Award-Winning Conservationist, Photographer and Author

, Award-Winning Conservationist, Photographer and Author Clarence E. Anthony , CEO and Executive Director of the National League of Cities

, CEO and Executive Director of the National League of Cities Ed Begley, Jr. , Actor, Environmentalist, Global Advisory Committee Member

, Actor, Environmentalist, Global Advisory Committee Member Elizabeth Whitlow , Executive Director, Regenerative Organic Certified

, Executive Director, Regenerative Organic Certified Florence Blondel , Journalist, Population & Development Expert and Activist

, Journalist, Population & Development Expert and Activist Mayor Frank Cownie of Des Moines, Iowa and President of ICLEI

of and President of ICLEI Gabriel Quijandría, Minister of the Environment, Peru

Gina McCarthy , White House National Climate Advisor

, White House National Climate Advisor Grace Potter , Musician

, Musician Greta Thunberg , Youth Climate Activist

, Youth Climate Activist Haldis Holst , Deputy General Secretary of Education International

, Deputy General Secretary of Education International Heba Alfarra , United Nations Environment Champion of the Earth for West Asia and Founder of Women in Energy & Environment at MENA Region

, United Nations Environment Champion of the Earth for and Founder of Women in Energy & Environment at MENA Region Ibrahim Thiaw , Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification

, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification James Gaspard , CEO of Biochar Now LLC

, CEO of Biochar Now LLC John Kerry , United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Dr. Jonathan Foley , Executive Director of Project Drawdown

, Executive Director of Project Drawdown Sir José Ramos-Horta, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate (1996), Former President & Prime Minister of Timor-Leste

Fr. Joshtrom Isaac Kureethadam, Coordinator of the Sector of Ecology and Creation at the Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

Justin Kamine , Co-Founder and Partner of KDC Agriculture and EARTHDAY.ORG Board Member

, Co-Founder and Partner of KDC Agriculture and EARTHDAY.ORG Board Member Dame Karen Pierce , British Ambassador to the United States

, British Ambassador to Kate Williams , CEO, 1% For The Planet

, CEO, 1% For The Planet Kathleen Rogers , President, EARTHDAY.ORG

, President, EARTHDAY.ORG Mayor Katja Dörner , City of Bonn, Germany

, City of Bonn, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms , Atlanta, Georgia

, Kevin O'Leary , Venture Capitalist

, Venture Capitalist Kristen Bell , Actress and Producer

, Actress and Producer Licypriya Kangujam, 9-year-old Climate Activist & Founder of The Child Movement

Lucas Niepold , Incoming Student at Bristol Community College Studying Offshore Wind Power Technology

, Incoming Student at Studying Offshore Wind Power Technology The Mahers Family

Marianne Williamson , Author

, Author Mary Steenburgen , Actor and Musician

, Actor and Musician Michael S. Regan , United States EPA Administrator

, United States EPA Administrator Dr. Michael Greger , Founder of NutritionFacts.org, Physician, Plant-based diet Advocate

, Founder of NutritionFacts.org, Physician, Plant-based diet Advocate Mike Berners-Lee , Researcher and Writer

, Researcher and Writer Mitzi Jonelle Tan , Arctic Angel and Climate Justice Activist

, Arctic Angel and Climate Justice Activist Nick Clegg , VP, Global Affairs & Communications, Facebook

, VP, Global Affairs & Communications, Facebook Patricia Espinosa , Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change

, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Patrizio Bianchi , Minister of Public Education, Italy

, Minister of Public Education, Pattie Gonia ( Wyn Wiley ), Intersectional Environmentalist & Advocate

( ), Intersectional Environmentalist & Advocate His Holiness Pope Francis

Ricky Kej, Grammy® Award Winner

Sally Ranney , President and Co-Founder of Global Choices, President of the American Renewable Energy Institute, and Board Member, National Wildlife Federation

, President and Co-Founder of Global Choices, President of the American Renewable Energy Institute, and Board Member, National Wildlife Federation Simon Robson , Award-Winning Animation Director, and Environmental Activist

, Award-Winning Animation Director, and Environmental Activist Stuart Pimm , PhD, Doris Duke Professor of Conservation Ecology at Duke University's Nicholas School of the Environment and Founder and President of Saving Nature

, PhD, Doris Duke Professor of Conservation Ecology at of the Environment and Founder and President of Saving Nature Dr. Sweta Chakraborty , Risk and Behavioral Scientist

, Risk and Behavioral Scientist Terry Spahr , Producer of 8 Billion Angels and Executive Director of Earth Overshoot

, Producer of 8 Billion Angels and Executive Director of Earth Overshoot Tom Lovejoy , "Godfather of Biodiversity," President of the Amazon Biodiversity Center, a Senior Fellow at the United Nations Foundation and Environmental Science and Policy Professor at George Mason University

, "Godfather of Biodiversity," President of the Amazon Biodiversity Center, a Senior Fellow at the United Nations Foundation and Environmental Science and Policy Professor at Tom Steyer , NextGen America Founder

, NextGen America Founder Mayor Victoria Woodards , Tacoma, Washington

, Xiye Bastida, Arctic Angel, Co-Founder of the Re-Earth Initiative, and Fridays For Future Organizer

For more information on Earth Day Live and Earth Day 2021, please visit: https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-2021/

EARTHDAY.ORG would like to thank Aspiration, Barnana, Biochar Now LLC, Climeworks, Delos, Keep America Beautiful, Pure ETCR, skpgen.com, and 8 Billion Angels for their support.

About EARTHDAY.ORG:EARTHDAY.ORG's mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Growing out of the first Earth Day (1970), EARTHDAY.ORG is the world's largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 50,000 partners in nearly 192 countries to build environmental democracy. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Learn more at earthday.org .

