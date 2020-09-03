Three Ardagh Group Customers Win PACK Design Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass - North America , a business unit of Ardagh Group and the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the U.S. wine market, is pleased to announce that three of its customers were awarded PACK Design Awards .

Winners were announced during the seventh annual Wine Packaging Conference on Aug. 4, 2020, a conference dedicated to wine label and brand design and development, celebrating the most outstanding wine packages on the market.

The classy, embossed glass wine bottle Ardagh manufactures for Ken Wright Cellars, Bonnie Jean Vineyard was awarded second place in the Best Luxury Package Design category. This category celebrates wine packaging that retails for $40 and higher at a 750ml equivalent, whose packages are designed to compete and succeed on high-end restaurant wine lists and in fine wine shops against luxury wines from around the world. The bottle for Ken Wright Cellars, Bonnie Jean Vineyard was awarded based upon on its visual appeal, design functionality, appropriateness for the price segment and quality of packaging.

"The team at Ken Wright Cellars is thrilled about placing 2nd in the Luxury Package category," said Carson Wright, General Sales Manager at Ken Wright Cellars. "Along with a compelling label, we teamed up with Ardagh to create a custom bottle design for the Yamhill-Carlton AVA, which features a unique shoulder cartouche of the Yamhill- Carlton AVA logo. This design is a continuation of our focus at Ken Wright Cellars to produce wines that showcase place and the world class sub regions of the Willamette Valley."

The customized gift set by A X R Napa Valley was awarded first place in the Best Assorted Set Design category, and The Debate, Cabernet Sauvignon - Elevate the Debate was awarded second place in this category. The elegant glass wine bottles for A X R Napa Valley and The Debate are manufactured in the U.S. by Ardagh. These wine sets, which were designed by Bellows Wine Consulting, were awarded based upon the cohesiveness of the set, their visual appeal as a set and as individual pieces, design functionality and appropriateness for the price segment.

"These 3-packs were stylized to each brand telling a bit of the brand story through the packaging," said Mia Johnson, Visual Brand Consultant at Bellows Wine Consulting. "These assorted set designs are rounded off with the bottle selection as we worked with Ardagh to create an overall cohesive design."

The PACK Design Award winners were selected by an independent, unbiased professional jury of wine industry and design professionals.

"Unique embossing, stylish shapes and a variety of colors are just some of the intricate bottle design options wineries are able to achieve with glass packaging from Ardagh," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh's North American Glass business unit. "Ardagh is proud to manufacture the award-winning glass wine bottles for Ken Wright Cellars, A X R Napa Valley and The Debate, and we celebrate these brands for their commitment to innovation and recognize them for being leaders in wine packaging design."

