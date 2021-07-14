ThreatWarrior Announces Close Of $10 Million Series A Funding Led By Ecliptic Capital, CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, And Alumni Ventures Group

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatWarrior, a leader in cloud-native network threat intelligence, today announced it has raised $10 million in Series A financing led by Ecliptic Capital . The oversubscribed round included strong participation from CrowdStrike Falcon Fund and Alumni Ventures Group. This new capital will be used to accelerate the company's growth, fuel product development, and advance go-to-market strategies.

ThreatWarrior cuts through the noise and helps security teams focus on actual threats - not false alarms.

ThreatWarrior's threat intelligence platform delivers detailed and actionable context across the entire enterprise, dramatically reducing false positives and alert fatigue by helping analysts intelligently prioritize and triage alerts. The AI-powered solution enables users to see everything happening across their organization while accelerating analysis, investigation, and response to all threat activity.

"The fundamental shift toward cloud computing and hybrid deployment models has exposed companies across all industries to increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks," said Bruce Coughlin, CEO at ThreatWarrior. "Our platform provides the real-time intelligence and predictive analysis organizations need to stay ahead of bad actors, wherever they strike. When attacks do surface, ThreatWarrior cuts through the noise and helps security teams focus on actual threats - not false alarms. That's the way cybersecurity should be."

"ThreatWarrior is helping solve a critical problem in the cybersecurity industry -- a lack of contextual intelligence and visibility across the enterprise, including public cloud environments," said Michael Sentonas, Chief Technology Officer at CrowdStrike. "ThreatWarrior aggregates intelligence, analyzes behavior and correlates context on-premises and in the cloud to identify attacks wherever they occur. CrowdStrike is proud to support continued innovation in the cybersecurity industry by participating in ThreatWarrior's Series A."

"We are proud to be long-term partners for the companies we invest in, and we are thrilled to lead the Series A for ThreatWarrior," said Adam Lipman, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Ecliptic Capital. "ThreatWarrior has built a stellar leadership team with deep experience in delivering best-in-class products and services. Their platform provides contextualized alerting that eliminates the noise allowing the security team to prioritize response to the alerts that matter. Its network behavioral analysis is addressing head-on the critical market need and its category-creating Supply Chain Threat Detection offering couldn't be more timely."

About ThreatWarriorThreatWarrior is a leader in cloud-native network threat intelligence, delivering true signal through the noise to eliminate alert fatigue and keep analysts focused on critical threats. ThreatWarrior combines unsupervised neural networks, continuous deep packet inspection, behavior monitoring, and response capabilities in a single platform. Leading organizations use ThreatWarrior to stop known and unknown threats across on-premises, cloud and hybrid networks, and across the digital supply chain.

About Ecliptic CapitalEcliptic Capital is an emergent, early stage innovation fund focused on pre-seed, seed, and series A investments. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Ecliptic's thesis makes the case for capturing, developing, and scaling a range of emergent technologies from talented entrepreneurs from often neglected geographies and industries. Founded by serial entrepreneurs, investors, and operators, Ecliptic focuses on operational excellence, building rich relationships, and transparency to create value, trust, and insights over time. Knowing that visionary ideas need intentional nurturing, Ecliptic's unique approach provides open-ended investment time frames to maximize value.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/threatwarrior-announces-close-of-10-million-series-a-funding-led-by-ecliptic-capital-crowdstrike-falcon-fund-and-alumni-ventures-group-301333851.html

SOURCE ThreatWarrior