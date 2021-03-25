THREAD And Lokavant Partner To Provide Sponsors With First DCT Benchmarking Solution

CARY, N.C. and NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THREAD, an innovative technology and service provider that enables decentralized clinical research, and Lokavant, a leading clinical trial intelligence company, today announced a partnership to bring businesses operating decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) advanced analytics and actionable insights. Together, sponsors receive the unique ability to proactively benchmark trial operational performance against a Lokavant data set of more than 1,300 clinical trials, resulting in increased visibility into trial performance and KPIs that improve outcomes and enhance the designs of future DCTs.

Interested readers can request additional information on how the partnership works here.

"We are excited to pair Lokavant's unmatched trial insights with THREAD to provide the first data-driven solution focused on improving the performance of decentralized clinical trials," said John Reites, CEO of THREAD. "This partnership represents THREAD's commitment to providing differentiated value, quality and performance as we advance global decentralized clinical trial approaches by introducing actionable data."

Lokavant Insight highlights elements of clinical trial execution through Key Risk Indicators (KRIs) of study health across historical and ongoing clinical trials. This ensures that THREAD users can dynamically compare trial performance against aggregate and current industry standards, optimizing study planning and execution. Through this capability, researchers gain unprecedented transparency and an ability to make informed decisions in the management of DCTs utilizing THREAD.

"Partnering with THREAD expands Lokavant's ability to offer advanced insights from diverse data sources for the widest range of clinical trial types," said Stephanie Lee Griffin, Chief Business Officer of Lokavant. "We're excited that this partnership offers the industry unprecedented insights and visibility as DCT approaches continue to be rapidly adopted."

About Lokavant

Lokavant enables next-generation clinical trials through data-driven products, including Lokavant Insight, a clinical operations benchmarking tool, and its flagship product, Lokavant Oversight, a tech-enabled risk-based monitoring solution. Backed by over 1,300 de-identified clinical trials, Lokavant Oversight aggregates and delivers real-time data from disparate trial data sources, predicts issues during clinical development to mitigate trial risks, and empowers monitoring teams by visualizing critical study data. Lokavant Insight empowers clinical teams to benchmark clinical trial performance and analyze vital indicators of trial success and failure. For more information, please visit www.lokavant.com.

About THREAD

THREAD is a leading provider of a proprietary, decentralized research platform and suite of supporting services used by biopharma, CROs and life science organizations to remotely capture data from participants and sites during, in-between and in lieu of in-clinic visits. THREAD's platform and supporting services are helping customers to shorten study launch timelines, reduce study budgets with Virtual Visits, and bring studies from the clinic to patients' homes. THREAD provides key platform features such as eConsent, eCOA/ePRO, sensors, reminders, and telehealth Virtual Visits to support remote data capture, hybrid virtual studies, and fully decentralized studies in key therapeutic areas. In 2019, THREAD was acquired by strategic health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners. Visit www.threadresearch.com to learn more.

Lokavant Contact

Stephanie Lee Griffin Lokavant, Inc. 646-802-9886 stephanie.lee@lokavant.com

THREAD Research Contact

Terri Pollock Amendola Communications 504-339-1242 tpollock@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thread-and-lokavant-partner-to-provide-sponsors-with-first-dct-benchmarking-solution-301254753.html

SOURCE Lokavant