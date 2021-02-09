Thrasio Raises (Another) $750,000,000

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio announced today that it has completed another round of financing, adding $750,000,000 to its balance sheet. The equity round was funded almost entirely by Thrasio's existing investors, including Oaktree and Advent, and follows Thrasio's January announcement of a $500 million debt financing led by JP Morgan Chase Bank, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Barclays, UBS, Credit Suisse, Oaktree and RBC.

The $750,000,000 in fresh capital was raised efficiently - diluting existing shareholders by just 11.1% - and will enable Thrasio to accelerate its acquisition activities in the Amazon FBA ecosystem. "Thrasio continues its exceptional growth," noted co-founder and co-CEO Joshua Silberstein. "Over the past two months, we've been acquiring $1.5 million in revenue per day. Thrasio is now closing two or three deals every week."

When asked whether the company had raised enough capital for now, co-founder and co-CEO Carlos Cashman responded: "In ten years, omnichannel retail will be the backbone of the entire consumer products ecosystem - but today, it's still in its genesis. Every day, the very fabric of this market is twisting as it continues to evolve. Our balance sheet isn't built to win yesterday's battles - it is designed to pursue the accelerating opportunities that accompany these kinds of seismic changes in an industry."

This round, which was materially oversubscribed, brings total funds raised since Thrasio's inception to over $1.75 billion. The company is expanding globally with an international team of over 700 employees and contractors ( hiring 30-40 people a week ) and has just expanded its European operations with hubs in Germany and the UK .

About ThrasioAs the largest acquirer of Amazon FBA brands globally, Thrasio boasts a massive innovation and experimentation platform that brings high-quality products to market across digital marketplaces and retailers globally. With the experience of evaluating 6,000 Amazon companies, acquiring nearly 100 top-rated brands, and managing the scale of nearly 14,000 category-leading products, Thrasio's brands are more profitable, grow faster, and outperform almost every other seller on Amazon. Under Thrasio's management, Amazon native brands compete with top household name labels, quickly becoming the trusted items that consumers turn to for their everyday needs. Thrasio brands include the Vybe Percussion deep tissue massage gun , Circadian Optics bright light therapy lamps , and skincare products from Sdara Skincare . For more information, visit https://thras.io .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thrasio-raises-another-750-000-000--301225078.html

SOURCE Thrasio