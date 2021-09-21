Thrasio Passes $2 Billion In Total Capital Raised, Adds $650 Million In Debt Facility To Fuel Rapid Growth

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio today announced an additional $650 million in commitments to its senior credit facility, bringing the total amount of capital raised to more than $2 billion. The $650 million in credit facility commitments is in addition to the commitment of nearly $500 million previously announced , as well as more than $1.2 billion in equity financing. The funds give Thrasio additional flexibility and liquidity as it acquires larger brands across the globe.

Thrasio has increased the pace and size of acquisitions in recent months, as it evolves from a house of brands into a next-generation CPG company. By evaluating and acquiring well-loved brands and expanding their reach through a robust omnichannel strategy and global network, Thrasio is helping more consumers discover high-quality, exceptional-value products in Amazon's marketplace and beyond. The additional funds will support this growth and enable entrepreneurs to benefit through lucrative exits.

"The last three years have been incredible, and our growth has been beyond what I ever imagined," said Carlos Cashman, CEO of Thrasio. "This capital will let us continue to support sellers and the seller community, buy and enhance brands that consumers love, and take our proven business model into more geographies and channels. It's not often that a company with more than $2.3 billion in funding can say they're 'just getting started,' but we truly are just getting started."

The round is the latest in a stretch of exciting news from Thrasio. Less than two weeks ago, the firm announced its three largest acquisitions ever as deal size more than doubled year over year. Thrasio has also made major strides in Asia, holding a number of large events with the tech and entrepreneur communities, and signing many letters of intent with sellers in China and Japan. Its investments and team expansion in Europe are also supporting the company's growth, with the recent acquisition of one of the UK's leading cosmetics brands adding to the firm's robust European portfolio. In total, Thrasio has completed more than 150 acquisitions spanning more than 200 brands and tens of thousands of products across categories including pet care, fitness, home goods, kitchenware and much more.

"Thrasio's success has inspired a whole industry of firms looking to replicate their model and follow in their very successful footsteps," said Dan Worrell, managing director at BlackRock. "It's not an easy business, but Thrasio has hit on a successful formula. We're excited to invest in Thrasio's future, and we're confident they have the expertise and team in place to continue on their impressive trajectory as they become the next great CPG company."

Thrasio is the consumer goods company reimagining omnichannel commerce and consumer products and boasts an innovation engine that brings high-quality products to market across digital marketplaces, channels, and retailers globally. With the experience of evaluating 6,000 ecommerce businesses, data on consumer preferences from more than 200 brands, and the operational scale of more than 22,000 products, Thrasio is the largest acquirer of Amazon FBA brands, which include Angry Orange pet deodorizers and stain removers , SafeRest mattress protectors and ThisWorx car cleaning and detailing products . These brands compete with top household names, offering consumers more choice and exceptional value. Thrasio was founded in 2018 by Carlos Cashman and Joshua Silberstein. For more information, visit https://thrasio.com .

