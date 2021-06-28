Thrasio Celebrates Record Breaking Prime Day

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio , the consumer goods company reimagining omnichannel commerce and the largest acquirer of Amazon brands globally, is reporting its biggest Amazon Prime Day on record.

Thrasio's portfolio of private label brands saw approximately 60% growth in revenue year over year across Amazon's global marketplace compared to those same brands results for Prime Day 2020. The two-day Prime event prompted over $11 billion in total US consumer ecommerce spending , a 6.1% increase over last year's Prime Day. Estimates suggest nearly half of Amazon's revenue may have come from third-party merchants .

"Thrasio has always focused on over-satisfying our customers with high quality everyday products, and we're thrilled to have achieved that on Prime Day," said Danny Boockvar, President of Thrasio. "Our brands' year-over-year performance exceeded all expectations and some of our biggest gains were for brands we acquired just 60 or 90 days ago. Our optimization capabilities prove out within weeks of acquiring a brand. That just makes us want to keep acquiring and accelerating the flywheel."

Thrasio's success was buoyed by the more than 750 Lightning Deals run across the company's portfolio of more than 125 brands. Standouts that blew away last year's performance include:

Wise Owl Outfitters - Camping Equipment One of the newest brands in Thrasio's portfolio, Prime Day brought the company its biggest day in brand history just five weeks after being acquired. The brand outpaced last Prime Day by 76%. Its popular camping hammocks were the subject of a trending Lightning Deal featured on the Amazon homepage which propelled it to a competitive spot in the Sports and Outdoors category.

Drive Auto - Car Organizing Solutions Drive Auto's trunk organizer sold out in just five hours--which translates into one trunk organizer sold every 1.03 seconds! Capturing top rankings in Automotive, becoming the highest selling car product on Prime Day, and hitting the #1 Trending Deal spot on Amazon.com's front page, Drive Auto shattered its previous best day ever record and was up 896% over Prime Day 2020.

E tronic Edge - Running Accessories The armbands, headbands, and running belts had a record-breaking day--finishing 183% over Prime Day 2020. All four of the products that were featured in deals received "Best Seller" badges.

The armbands, headbands, and running belts had a record-breaking day--finishing 183% over Prime Day 2020. All four of the products that were featured in deals received "Best Seller" badges. Harperton - Nail ClippersPrime Day makes heroes out of the most unexpected products--as such, it was a huge day for Thrasios's new ergonomic nail clipper brand Harperton. Just over two months since Thrasio acquired Harperton, the brand saw 124% growth over last Prime Day, including a sprint of 1250 pairs of clippers sold over just a few hours.

"We knew Prime Day would allow us to flex the playbook we've honed over the last three years, and we were happy to see so many brands experience their best day of sales ever during Prime Day 2021," adds COO Stephanie Fox. "Our success absolutely sits on the shoulders of preparation. With a global supply chain crisis, we heard of countless other third party sellers forced to pull back on deals, but we didn't run into that thanks to the over 1300 people powering the Thrasio machine, including our world class supply chain, brand operations, and marketing groups. I am so proud of our team."

Thrasio is the consumer goods company reimagining omnichannel commerce and consumer products, and boasts an innovation engine that brings high-quality products to market across digital marketplaces, channels, and retailers globally. With the experience of evaluating 6,000 Amazon companies, data on consumer preferences from more than 125 brands, and the operational scale of more than 22,000 products, Thrasio is the largest acquirer of Amazon FBA brands. Under Thrasio's management, Amazon native brands compete with top household name labels, quickly becoming the trusted items that consumers turn to for their everyday needs. Thrasio brands include the Vybe Percussion deep tissue massage gun , Circadian Optics bright light therapy lamps , and skincare products from Sdara Skincare . For more information, visit https://www.thrasio.com/.

