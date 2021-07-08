Thrasio Accelerates Its Leadership Position In Europe With Key Hire And New Brand Acquisitions

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio , the consumer goods company reimagining omnichannel commerce, today announced the hiring of Amazon veteran Georg Hesse to accelerate its European business in key markets. This follows a commitment of €500M to the region in December 2020 by the largest global acquirer of Amazon brands. Hesse will build Thrasio's momentum in Europe after recent acquisitions including Pat your Pet , one of Amazon's top pet grooming brands, and Liebfeld , an up-and-coming kitchen appliance company from Germany.

"Georg's experience in helping build the Amazon ecosystem in Europe will be invaluable as we accelerate international growth for our current and future brands," says Danny Boockvar, President of Thrasio. "He was part of Amazon DE's founding team--he knows what it takes to make brands successful on Amazon in Europe and drive growth across all of our core categories, so we know he will help us offer great exits and earn outs for European sellers. We're excited to have Georg at the helm in such an important region for us globally."

Hesse launched, built, and ran Amazon categories in Europe for sixteen years and was responsible for hardlines seller and retail businesses as group director in Germany, including businesses within the Home Living category which had the largest marketplace seller activity. Following his time at Amazon, Hesse was CEO of publicly listed online travel company HolidayCheck Group AG and advised a series of startups.

"I am thrilled to join Thrasio in this phase of its international expansion," reveals Hesse. Hesse continued, "I had a front row seat for the incredible speed at which Amazon grew, and Thrasio is on a similar trajectory. There has never been a better time for sellers and customers in Europe, but I think the best is still to come and Thrasio is a big part of that story. I have been amazed by the Thrasio team's deep expertise, big-picture thinking, and agile culture. We are committed to building the best team in Europe to acquire and grow brands on Amazon and beyond."

"There's no question that Europe is crucial to our global growth, especially the UK and German markets which alone make up over 20% of the world's larger Amazon Private Label Sellers," adds co-founder and co-CEO Carlos Cashman. "We have great momentum and a first mover advantage around the world. This appointment is our commitment to the strategic importance of Europe"

Thrasio continues to make history as one of the fastest growing profitable companies in history. What started in 2018 as an idea to aggregate Amazon native brands has become a global company with a team of 1300 investing in and accelerating brands across multiple channels, including retail, direct to consumer, Amazon & other marketplaces.

About Thrasio

Thrasio is the consumer goods company reimagining omnichannel commerce and consumer products, and boasts an innovation engine that brings high-quality products to market across digital marketplaces, channels, and retailers globally. With the experience of evaluating 6,000 Amazon companies, data on consumer preferences from more than 125 brands, and the operational scale of more than 22,000 products, Thrasio is the largest acquirer of Amazon FBA brands. Thrasio builds these brands to compete with top household names, offering consumers more choice and exceptional value. Thrasio brands include the Vybe Percussion deep tissue massage gun , Circadian Optics bright light therapy lamps , and skincare products from Sdara Skincare . For more information, visit https://thrasio.com .

