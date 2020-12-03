Thousands Of Publishers Beta Test Integration Between Mediavine And Unified ID 2.0

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive ad management firm in the USA, has formally integrated with Unified ID 2.0, an open source, interoperable alternative to third-party cookies being developed by The Trade Desk and other companies across the industry. The Trade Desk is the largest independent demand-side platform. The specific integration brings Grow.me, Mediavine's audience engagement framework, to Unified ID 2.0 as a first-party data solution in wake of Google's announcement to phase out third-party cookies. The collaboration is actively being beta tested by thousands of Mediavine publishers and will be available to the general web in 2021.

Built and powered by Mediavine, Grow.me enables independent publishers to encourage audience authentication through tools like social sharing, email opt-ins and other content curation features. Grow.me collects the data consented by individuals and securely transmits it to Unified ID 2.0. With the addition of Unified ID 2.0, publishers are able to connect authenticated user data with advertiser demand, while protecting publisher data and consumer privacy. Mediavine has already sent millions of authenticated bid requests with Unified ID 2.0 present.

"As the programmatic landscape evolves with the elimination of third-party cookies and device IDs, Grow.me presents a valuable, transparent solution for both advertisers and readers," said Mediavine CEO Eric Hochberger. "The integration between Unified ID 2.0 and Grow.me provides the privacy-first infrastructure the new-age advertising ecosystem has been waiting for."

Unified ID 2.0 will provide an open-source framework for hashing and encrypting email addresses in order to create a common transaction fabric for digital advertising. Consumers will retain full transparency and control, with the ability to opt-out at any time. Grow.me transacts with Unified ID 2.0 by offering publishers a single sign-on (SSO) solution and providing a clear value exchange to readers to encourage consent to personalized advertisements for a free and open Internet.

"In collaboration with Mediavine's Grow.me, Unified ID 2.0 significantly upgrades consumer privacy, transparency and control, while simultaneously keeping the digital advertising community healthy and running smoothly," said The Trade Desk's EVP, Global Data and Strategy, Michelle Hulst. "Having Mediavine integrate Unified ID 2.0 with its Grow.me framework gives publishers the opportunity to benefit from better targeted advertising and own the relationship with their audiences, while providing a better internet experience. It's exciting to see the collective action across the advertising industry to build a better, open internet for consumers, advertisers and publishers."

About MediavineMediavine is the largest exclusive ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing more than 7,500 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 13 billion monthly ad impressions. Additionally, Mediavine is an award-winning Google Certified Publishing Partner, Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), Ads.txt and GDPR compliant, and is also a member of the Coalition for Better Ads and Prebid.org.

About The Trade DeskThe Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

