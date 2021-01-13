ThoughtWorks Acquires Gemini Solutions Inc

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtWorks , a global software consultancy today announced it has agreed to acquire Gemini Solutions Inc. , a privately-held software development and consulting services firm.

The acquisition will strengthen ThoughtWorks' foundation and overall European expansion.

Founded in 2005 by a group of Silicon Valley technologists, Gemini Solutions is dedicated to delivering world-class software product development services. Today, it has over 170 team members that include software engineers and operations staff based in Romania covering a broad spectrum of technologies across the entire software product development lifecycle. Their technical teams are recognized not only for their fast-paced delivery but also for their product development discipline. Gemini Solutions offers a unique blend of creativity, agility, discipline, and technical excellence which has resulted in enduring partnerships with clients.

The close of the acquisition will see the establishment of ThoughtWorks Romania with the Gemini Solutions team at its core. The acquisition will strengthen ThoughtWorks' foundation and overall European expansion. The team will provide nearshore support for ThoughtWorks' clients in the UK and Germany as well as continue to support Gemini's existing clients in North America, France, and Germany.

Serban Tir, previously the chief technology officer of Gemini, will serve as the general manager (GM) of ThoughtWorks Romania.

"We are delighted that Gemini Solutions Inc will be joining the ThoughtWorks family. The team will form a key part of ThoughtWorks' global as well as European expansion plans. We have been seeking a premium partner to help increase our nearshore delivery capability and capacity, especially in Europe, and Gemini is a perfect fit. We're excited about taking on the baton from the Gemini founders and taking the business to the next level of its evolution. The team brings with them a wealth of experience and will also accelerate growth in our key strategic focus areas of digital transformation, enterprise modernization, data, and customer experience. Gemini's talent, cultural fit, commitment to delivery, ability to grow, and existing client relationships fit nicely with our own," said Guo Xiao , president and chief executive officer, ThoughtWorks.

"Since our inception, we have worked to help leading organizations regardless of size or maturity to flourish and thrive by providing exceptional software solutions. ThoughtWorks and Gemini Solutions have a common philosophy and dedication to client success. We are excited to have the opportunity to become part of a leading player in the global IT industry. This acquisition is also a testament and validation of the great talent and capability of the Romanian IT sector that a global organization like ThoughtWorks would look to invest in this market," said Theo Nissim, chief executive officer & founder, Gemini Solutions Inc.

This acquisition will significantly improve ThoughtWorks' ability to support and service clients, especially in Europe. The Gemini team brings with them a wealth of experience in IoT, big data, AI, data science, mobility, and cloud that will enhance and strengthen ThoughtWorks' offer in this space.

The transaction is expected to close in January 2021, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions. Financial details are not being disclosed.

About Gemini SolutionsFounded in 2005 in San Francisco by a core group of Silicon Valley technologists and having a development center in Romania, Gemini Solutions delivers world-class software product development services. With over 170 team members that include software engineers and operations staff working in Bucharest, Cluj and Iasi, Gemini Solutions covers a broad spectrum of technologies across the entire software product development lifecycle. Gemini Solutions is committed to support its clients and partners with a unique blend of creativity, agility, discipline, and technical excellence.

About ThoughtWorksWe are a software consultancy and community of passionate purpose-led individuals, 7,000+ people strong across 46 offices in 15 countries. Over our 25+ year history, we have helped our clients solve complex business problems where technology is the differentiator. When the only constant is change, we prepare you for the unpredictable.

