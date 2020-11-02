ThoughtTrace Announces John Bibeau To Join As Vice President Of Real Estate

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtTrace™, the leading Document Understanding and Contract Analytics software company, is pleased to announce the addition of John Bibeau as Vice President, Real Estate. In this new role, Mr. Bibeau will provide senior leadership in sales and business development, and provide strategic guidance to ThoughtTrace customers in the commercial real estate sector.

ThoughtTrace, Inc. is a leader in the field and named one of the Best Workplaces in Texas in 2020 by Fortune. The AI-powered Document Understanding platform delivers answers to complex questions from domain-specific documents in minutes, and has unlocked hundreds of millions of dollars of value across sectors. The ThoughtTrace SaaS solution is in high demand by customers, including real estate occupiers and owners investing in infrastructure, asset management, and operations & maintenance. Clients leverage critical insights from the ThoughtTrace software during mergers & acquisitions/valuation, lease management, risk management (legal, insurance, compliance), development, power marketing (curtailment, REC trading), and analysis of growth potential in their portfolios.

Mr. Bibeau joins ThoughtTrace from CBRE Group Inc., where he was a Vice President in Advisory and Transaction Services focused on representing Owners and Occupiers throughout Southern California. He brings over 22-years of experience and leadership in the Commercial Real Estate industry and has been involved in over 3.5 million square feet of leasing transactions and almost a billion dollars of sales transactions. He has represented clients such as the Trammel Crow Company, Buchannan Street Partners, The Lincoln Property Company, Morgan Stanley, and New York Life Investments.

"ThoughtTrace is thrilled to bring John on the team as the Vice President of Real Estate. John has extensive experience achieved throughout a successful career with industry leaders such as CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Colliers, and others. Under his executive leadership, the ThoughtTrace team will guide real estate customers to new levels of success," said Kurt Kemmerly, Chief Customer Officer, ThoughtTrace.

"We're on a mission to help teams capitalize on the insights found in complex documents, and do so easily without spending significant resources on training AI models, manual review, or outsourcing. It is a tall order, and we will continue to scale our team and operations to help carry it out. John is a key executive hire who will take the ThoughtTrace solution for Commercial Property Intelligence to new heights for our customer base," said Nick Vandivere, Chief Executive Officer, ThoughtTrace.

Since the 2017 initial product release serving the domestic energy sector, ThoughtTrace has seen aggressive growth year-over-year through expanding energy offerings, as well as moving into new vertical markets with more investments in power, renewables, and real estate. ThoughtTrace released a new version of their platform on October 27, 2020, which will define how organizations in complex industries achieve Document Understanding moving forward. The official virtual launch event is on November 5, 2020.

About ThoughtTrace:ThoughtTrace creates the only industry-specific Document Understanding and Contract Analytics platform that delivers value on day one with minimal training and setup. Leveraging AI/ML as a complement to human expertise, the ThoughtTrace platform identifies critical obligations in contracts exponentially faster and with greater accuracy than traditional methods. The ThoughtTrace platform reads, organizes, and surfaces data that gives users operational agility and actionable insights for better decision making. ThoughtTrace is backed by a syndicate of investors led by Altira Group, Chevron Technology Ventures and McRock Capital. www.thoughttrace.com

