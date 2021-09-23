Thought Industries Recognizes COGNITION 2021 Customer Award Winners For Creating Exceptional Customer Learning Experiences

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced the winners of its COGNITION 2021 Customer Awards at the company's annual customer education conference and user...

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced the winners of its COGNITION 2021 Customer Awards at the company's annual customer education conference and user event , held online from Sept. 21-23.

"I'm thrilled to recognize this year's COGNITION 2021 Customer Award winners, who are all pushing the boundaries of what's possible with customer learning programs," said Robin Wadsworth , President, Thought Industries. "You represent the best of our industry and we at Thought Industries are proud to support you in your learning program initiatives."

The awards recognize customers who have leveraged the Thought Industries CLM platform to maximize the value and impact of their learning programs. The award recipients span four categories of recognition—Innovation, Performance, Platform and Overall Excellence—and represent a cross section of industries using the platform to provide exceptional learning experiences for customers, partners and professionals.

COGNITION 2021 Award Winners

The Overall Excellence Award CategoryThe Overall Excellence category recognizes a customer using the Thought Industries platform to achieve excellence in across all award categories.

Recipients in this category include:

The Overall Excellence Award - ACS Technologies , a software provider for faith-based organizations, is this year's winner of the Overall Excellence Award. The award recognizes this long-standing customer for excelling in product innovation, performance and platform creativity.

ACS Technologies , a software provider for faith-based organizations, is this year's winner of the Overall Excellence Award. The award recognizes this long-standing customer for excelling in product innovation, performance and platform creativity. The Advocacy Award - Ungerboeck , a provider of event and venue management software, is recognized as this year's Advocacy Award Winner. The award recognizes an organization that has gone above and beyond to collaborate with and advocate for Thought Industries in the customer learning community.

The Innovation Award CategoryThe Innovation Award Category recognizes customers using the Thought Industries platform to offer partners, resellers, customers and learners a delightful, creative and entrepreneurial experience that raises the bar for online learning.

Recipients in this category include:

The Extended Enterprise Award - The Linux Foundation , a global nonprofit that connects a community of coders dedicated to advancing the "value of shared technology," received the Extended Enterprise Award for showing innovation and creative solutions for partner training. The foundation used the CLM platform to drive training and certification for more than 200,000 developers globally.

The Linux Foundation , a global nonprofit that connects a community of coders dedicated to advancing the "value of shared technology," received the Extended Enterprise Award for showing innovation and creative solutions for partner training. The foundation used the CLM platform to drive training and certification for more than 200,000 developers globally. The Product Innovation Award - Cloudinary , a cloud-based image and video management SaaS provider, received the Product Innovation Award for using the CLM platform to try new and advanced things when it comes to online customer learning—all in an effort to deliver a world-class experience.

Cloudinary , a cloud-based image and video management SaaS provider, received the Product Innovation Award for using the CLM platform to try new and advanced things when it comes to online customer learning—all in an effort to deliver a world-class experience. The Business Innovation Award - Professional training provider Dale Carnegie received the Business Innovation Award for using the CLM platform to advance its training efforts, which aim to create engaging leaders, powerful presenters, confident sales and service professionals, and empowered organizations.

Professional training provider Dale Carnegie received the Business Innovation Award for using the CLM platform to advance its training efforts, which aim to create engaging leaders, powerful presenters, confident sales and service professionals, and empowered organizations. The Give Back Award - Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation , the United States' leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient addiction and mental health care for adults and youth, received the Give Back Award for its use of learning and education initiatives to give back to the community.

The Performance Award CategoryThe Performance Category recognizes customers who are achieving extraordinary results using the Thought Industries platform. This includes organizations who saw exceptional returns from their platform use, as well as those who saw huge improvements in learner experiences and business performance.

Recipients in this category include:

The Business Impact Award - Liongard , an automation platform for managed service providers, is the Business Impact Award winner for its use of the CLM platform to manage client education and certification.

Liongard , an automation platform for managed service providers, is the Business Impact Award winner for its use of the CLM platform to manage client education and certification. LX (Learner Experience) Award - This year's LX award, which recognizes an organization delivering exceptional learning experiences in new and innovative ways, is an online whiteboard and visual collaboration platform company Miro .

This year's LX award, which recognizes an organization delivering exceptional learning experiences in new and innovative ways, is an online whiteboard and visual collaboration platform company Miro . The Marketing Impact Award - AttackIQ , which provides cybersecurity training and real-time visibility into an organization's cybersecurity status via a security optimization platform, received the Marketing Impact Award for mastering the marketing and packaging of its learning strategy—the AttackIQ Academy—in a unique and measurable way.

AttackIQ , which provides cybersecurity training and real-time visibility into an organization's cybersecurity status via a security optimization platform, received the Marketing Impact Award for mastering the marketing and packaging of its learning strategy—the AttackIQ Academy—in a unique and measurable way. The Certification Excellence Award - HR Certification Institute (HRCI) , the premier credentialing organization for the human resource profession, is the Certification Excellence Award recipient for developing the most unique and successful solution for certifications within the organization.

The Platform Award CategoryAward recipients in the Platform Award Category have done extraordinary work using the Thought Industries platform to create groundbreaking customer training experiences with thoughtful design and engaging content for learners.

The Extensibility Award - United Training , which provides online training for in-demand occupations ranging from IT services to business administration, is the recipient of the Extensibility Award that recognizes an organization that has gone above and beyond with platform extensions to deliver a holistic, well-rounded, seamless learning experience.

United Training , which provides online training for in-demand occupations ranging from IT services to business administration, is the recipient of the Extensibility Award that recognizes an organization that has gone above and beyond with platform extensions to deliver a holistic, well-rounded, seamless learning experience. Visual Design Award - The Visual Design Award Winner is InVision , the platform for inclusive collaboration within digital product design and development. InVision is recognized for its creative approach and strong visual design for its content and learning experience.

The Visual Design Award Winner is InVision , the platform for inclusive collaboration within digital product design and development. InVision is recognized for its creative approach and strong visual design for its content and learning experience. Continuing Education Award - Haymarket received the Continuing Education Award for creating unique and compelling learning solutions for continuing education audiences for their myCME and National Association for Continuing Education sites.

Haymarket received the Continuing Education Award for creating unique and compelling learning solutions for continuing education audiences for their myCME and National Association for Continuing Education sites. Enterprise Training Award - Forcepoint —a global leader in data-first cybersecurity solutions that protect critical information and networks for thousands of customers throughout the world—is the Enterprise Training Award recipient. The award recognizes Forcepoint for excelling in creating compelling and engaging professional training at scale.

Thought Industries provides the world's #1 software platform for customer learning management (CLM). Industry leaders use CLM to grow revenue, increase customer loyalty, and ensure customer success across technology, manufacturing, healthcare and other industries with complex products and training requirements. Thought Industries was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging and scalable. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thought-industries-recognizes-cognition-2021-customer-award-winners-for-creating-exceptional-customer-learning-experiences-301383513.html

SOURCE Thought Industries