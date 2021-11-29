Thought Industries Leaders Ranked Among Top Learning System Executives For 2021 By The Craig Weiss Group

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced Robin Wadsworth, president, and Ann Findlay, vice president of sales, are among the Top Learning System Executives of...

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced Robin Wadsworth, president, and Ann Findlay, vice president of sales, are among the Top Learning System Executives of 2021 , according to the Craig Weiss Group, LLC. The list recognizes 20 executives from learning system organizations who have demonstrated outstanding strategic leadership and are driving measurable results in the learning space.

The Craig Weiss Group, which provides analyst, advisory and consulting services to buyers and vendors in the e-learning industry, curates the annual list based on research, interactions and assessments throughout the year.

"The top 20 learning executives set the industry standard for what it means to lead a successful learning organization," said Craig Weiss, CEO and lead analyst at the Craig Weiss Group. "These individuals have demonstrated effective leadership and business strategy for driving annual growth in an increasingly competitive and fast-moving industry. They have truly done incredible work."

Wadsworth is a SaaS and ERP industry veteran. She has more than 25 years of leadership experience with high-growth technology companies and has a proven track record for establishing effective sales and operational processes and consistently increasing revenue streams. Like Wadsworth, Findlay's senior sales leadership experience spans more than 20 years, primarily in software, and she has a successful record of driving growth and leading high performing sales teams.

"Robin and Ann are two of the very best at what they do when it comes to driving growth and leading teams that can get results in our industry. They are customer-centric leaders who inspire their teams and understand the full customer lifecycle and how to drive value," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "I'm thrilled that they've been named among the top learning system executives in the industry for what I've long known about them and their leadership."

The inclusion of Wadsworth and Findlay in the Top Learning Systems Executives of 2021 list builds on the Thought Industries platform's ranking as the number two overall learning system by The Craig Weiss Group earlier this year. That ranking recognized the platform's leadership in the extended enterprise training market with blended learning experiences that accelerate time-to-value and reduce churn for software clients, along with increasing engagement and monetization for businesses that primarily focus on selling training content.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries provides the world's #1 software platform for customer learning management (CLM). Industry leaders use CLM to grow revenue, increase customer loyalty, and ensure customer success across technology, manufacturing, healthcare and other industries with complex products and training requirements. Thought Industries was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging and scalable. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thought-industries-leaders-ranked-among-top-learning-system-executives-for-2021-by-the-craig-weiss-group-301431712.html

SOURCE Thought Industries