Thought Industries Integrates Bongo Video Assessments For Richer Customer Learning Experiences

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced interactive video assessments from Bongo are now available through the Thought Industries CLM platform. The video assessments build on the platform's scalable education tools, offering experiential learning and soft skill development training within a real-world context to increase confidence and enhance learning outcomes for customers, partners and professionals.

The native Bongo integration reflects the growing demand for customer-centric learning technology to help businesses drive loyalty and revenue growth, and the need to assess skills and progress along the way. Users of the Thought Industries CLM platform can now practice, self-assess, or record and demonstrate competency to an accrediting body or community of peers for feedback and coaching using three modes of video learning:

Individual Assignment: Learners record or upload a video of themselves presenting on a topic or specific skill. Prior to submission, learners incorporate automated machine-driven feedback and insights into the delivery and content of their videos, providing an opportunity for self-assessment, improvement and continuous learning.

Video Question & Answer: Learners receive prompts and a set amount of time to respond, simulating real-world scenarios.

Interactive Video: Learners answer video-response prompts within an instructor provided video, turning passive viewing into active learning.

Innovate. Coach. Consult (ICC), a technology based, leadership development and outplacement solution firm with 225 offices in 28 countries, is a Thought Industries client taking advantage of the Bongo video assessment integration. The firm, which trains leadership in industries ranging from financial services and manufacturing to healthcare and oil and gas, is using the assessments for role-play scenarios and practice, as well as interview simulations.

"We're constantly searching for the best modalities to keep the learner engaged. The ability to have interactive videos and evaluated videos will be a true selling point for us," said Susan Ruhl, President and CFO of ICC. "Bongo will improve the learner experience through AI features such as filler words and grading against a transcription. The ability for the learner to quickly review their submission with feedback sets our solution apart from those who simply have the ability to record and submit."

"Customer learning can take many shapes and forms, but in the end, it's all about meeting customers where they are so they can get more out of their learning efforts. Increasingly, that means video, and Bongo's video assessments are yet another way for us to provide vital multimodal capabilities for exceptional learning experiences," said Todd Boes , chief product officer, Thought Industries. "Whether they're selecting blended, synchronous and asynchronous options, or employing interactive video assignments and assessments, customers now have another way to measure competency and subject matter understanding."

"Video assessments are a powerful way to measure learning outcomes, but they're only effective if organizations properly incorporate them into their customer learning efforts. Thought Industries provides the scalable learning platform that makes this possible," said Josh Kamrath , chief executive officer, Bongo. "From professional training companies to product companies, organizations of all kinds stand to benefit from enhanced learning experiences. Bongo's interactive video assessments, coupled with the Thought Industries customer learning platform, empower organizations to turn knowledge into action—and to track learner progress at every step."

About Bongo

Bongo is an embedded solution that drives meaningful assessment, experiential learning and skill development at scale through video-based engagement and personalized feedback. Organizations use our video workflows to create opportunities for practice, demonstration, analysis, and collaboration. When individuals show what they can do within a real-world learning environment, evaluators get an authentic representation of their competency. For more information, visit https://www.bongolearn.com/

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries provides the world's #1 software platform for customer learning management (CLM). CLM empowers businesses to create compelling learning experiences for customers, partners and professionals. These experiences help businesses grow revenue, increase customer loyalty, and ensure customer success across technology, manufacturing, healthcare and other industries with complex products and training requirements. Thought Industries was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe.

