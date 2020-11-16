Thought Industries Appoints Sarah Camacho To Vice President Of People Operations

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the world's leading B2B customer training platform provider, today announced the appointment of Sarah Camacho to Vice President of People Operations, effective immediately, reflecting the organization's continued focus on improving the employee and customer experience.

As part of the leadership team, Camacho will oversee all employee-facing operations, including HR, employee onboarding, culture, professional development, benefits, performance management, and ongoing employee experience. Camacho will report directly to Barry Kelly, CEO.

"Culture is vitally important to our success," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "We have had an amazing partnership with Sarah since the day the company was founded. In a consulting capacity over the past six years, she has overseen HR, bookkeeping, payroll, accounting and has been part of our DNA. It's with great pleasure to welcome her to the leadership team to support our employees' career development, advancement and well-being."

"I'm looking forward to working more closely with this talented group of individuals so that everyone at the organization continues to feel supported, recognized and engaged, positively impacting our next stage of growth, and in turn extending that value to our customers," said Sarah Camacho, Vice President of People Operations, Thought Industries. "We've always been a primarily remote workforce, and philanthropic in nature, so ensuring our people feel a sense of belonging, connectedness and continue to be successful in all aspects of their lives while helping others will be a guiding force."

Prior to Thought Industries, Camacho was the owner of Camacho Financial LLC, an accounting firm specializing in recordkeeping for Businesses, Trusts, and Associations, helping organizations establish effective operations and plans for future profitability. She has worked with Thought Industries since the founding of the company and was instrumental in growing the foundation for the accounting and payroll functions.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer training platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

