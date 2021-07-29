Thought Industries Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Reaffirming Commitment To Customer Data Security

BOSTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced it has successfully completed a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit. Conducted by 360Advanced, the report certifies the Thought Industries platform's security, availability, and confidentiality.

To achieve SOC 2 certification, organizations must meet the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria, which outlines rigorous information security procedures. Earning the SOC 2 certification reaffirms Thought Industries' commitment to data security best practices and full transparency.

"These reports are a central way for prospective and current customers to examine how Thought Industries successfully implements proper availability, security and confidentiality controls," said Mary Sparks , Vice President of IT and Information Security at Thought Industries. "We're committed to customer privacy and achieving the highest compliance and security standards for strong customer relationships and continued transparency."

"Data security is at the core of everything Thought Industries does," said Barry Kelly , CEO of Thought Industries. "The completion of the SOC 2 report provides an additional level of transparency that customers deserve as we work to ensure data integrity under our customer learning platform."

The Thought Industries CLM platform serves businesses of all sizes and across industries—including technology, healthcare, manufacturing and education—looking to increase product adoption, customer success and revenue growth.

To learn more about the Thought Industries CLM platform, please visit, ThoughtIndustries.com .

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries provides the world's #1 software platform for customer learning management (CLM). CLM empowers businesses to create compelling learning experiences for customers, partners and professionals. These experiences help businesses grow revenue, increase customer loyalty, and ensure customer success across technology, manufacturing, healthcare and other industries with complex products and training requirements. Thought Industries was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe.

