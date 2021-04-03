Thorneloe University Will Seek Remedy In The Court To Block Attempt By Laurentian University To Terminate 60-Year Old Federation Agreement

SUDBURY, ON, April 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Thorneloe University has announced that it will apply to Court to block an attempt by Laurentian University to unilaterally terminate the 60-year old federation agreement between Thorneloe and Laurentian that was jointly...

SUDBURY, ON, April 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Thorneloe University has announced that it will apply to Court to block an attempt by Laurentian University to unilaterally terminate the 60-year old federation agreement between Thorneloe and Laurentian that was jointly entered into when the institutions were established.

On April 1, 2021, Laurentian sent Thorneloe a "Notice of its intention to disclaim or resiliate" its federation agreement with Thorneloe, effective May 1, 2021, even though there is no termination provision in the federation agreement to allow Laurentian to do so. The next day, Throneloe's lawyers sent a letter that Thorneloe would oppose Laurentian's attempt in Court. A copy of the letter is here.

Laurentian says that the programs at its federated universities, which include Thorneloe, are a cash drain on Laurentian's profits.

Thorneloe disagrees. Thorneloe's enrollment has been steady over the years at approximately 2,500 students and its student residence is popular. Laurentian retains approximately 39% of tuition and grant dollars received in respect of students who take Thorneloe courses at Laurentian, while Thorneloe bears all of the costs of offering programs and facilities to students.

Thorneloe's own financial advisors have reported that terminating the federation agreement between Laurentian and Thorneloe would not have any material improvement on Laurentian's financial situation. However, a termination would pose a significant financial hardship on Thorneloe that would force the cancellation of the unique and popular programs offered by Thorneloe that are well-received by current students and help attract future students to Laurentian's Faculty of Arts.

John Gibaut, the President of Thorneloe, says, "Thorneloe is not the cause of Laurentian's financial problems which have been well known for many months to the Laurentian's administration, as well as to the Ontario Government. Thorneloe and the programs it offers play an important role with Laurentian and the Northern Ontario communities we serve. We will oppose this attempt by Laurentian to shut down Thorneloe as a scapegoat for Laurentian's self-inflicted financial problems."

About Thorneloe University

Thorneloe University is an interdisciplinary centre of teaching, learning and research in the humanities, the arts and theology that is fully integrated with Laurentian University. Established in 1961and a founding member of the Laurentian University federation, Thorneloe provides an accessible education fostering critical thinking in a student-focused environment and has an award-winning chapel and contemporary student residence. For more information see www.thorneloe.ca/.

