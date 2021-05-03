Thorneloe University To Appeal Court Decision On Laurentian Federation Agreement

SUDBURY, ON, May 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Thorneloe University has announced its intention to appeal the May 2, 2021, decision of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice which would permit Laurentian University to proceed with unilaterally terminating the 60-year...

SUDBURY, ON, May 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Thorneloe University has announced its intention to appeal the May 2, 2021, decision of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice which would permit Laurentian University to proceed with unilaterally terminating the 60-year old federation agreement between the two institutions.

Thorneloe will file a motion for leave to appeal and a stay of the order to the Ontario Court of Appeal as it previously advised Laurentian it would do in the event of a decision against Thorneloe.

Given the Court's decision, Thorneloe has no alternative but to cancel its Laurentian online classes for the spring semester, which were set to commence tomorrow, Monday, May 3. Thorneloe will reach out directly to all Laurentian students affected to provide more information. Thorneloe's theology programs will not be affected by the cancellations.

John Gibaut, the President of Thorneloe, says, "Unless corrected by the Court of Appeal, this decision is devastating to our students, faculty and staff as it enables Laurentian to move forward with its ill-conceived plan to close down the federated universities. Laurentian's motive is to eliminate competition for its own courses and attempt to maximize its own tuition and grant revenues. However, Thorneloe's unique offerings in Religious Studies, Ancient Studies and Women Gender and Sexuality Studies attract students to the Laurentian community. These students will end up having to pursue their education outside of Northern Ontario."

The termination of the federation agreement would force the closure of Thorneloe's operation at Laurentian and the permanent loss of even more jobs in the Sudbury area.

About Thorneloe University

Thorneloe University is an interdisciplinary centre of teaching, learning and research in the humanities, the arts and theology that is fully integrated with Laurentian. Established in 1961 and a founding member of the Laurentian University federation, Thorneloe provides an accessible education fostering critical thinking in a student-focused environment, and has an award-winning chapel and contemporary student residence. For more information see www.thorneloe.ca/

