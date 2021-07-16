Thorne HealthTech Files Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering Of Its Common Stock

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Thorne HealthTech has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "THRN." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions; there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

BofA Securities, Cowen and Evercore ISI are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. RBC Capital Markets is acting as an additional book-running manager.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Cowen and Company, LLC c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY,11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com or by telephone at (833) 297-2926; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com or by telephone at (888) 474-0200.

A registration statement related to the proposed sale of the securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Thorne HealthTechThorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. Thorne HealthTech is a science-driven wellness company that is utilizing testing and data to create improved product efficacy and deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Thorne HealthTech's unique, vertically integrated brands, Thorne and Onegevity, provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime.

