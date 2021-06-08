Thorne And Effusio Sponsor World Champion Surfer, John John Florence

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne, the healthcare professionals and direct-to-consumer supplements and testing arm of Thorne HealthTech, a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing, today announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement with two-time World Surf League champion and environmental advocate John John Florence. Florence will serve as a brand ambassador for Thorne and Effusio, a health solutions company that partners with Thorne and leverages proprietary printing technology to provide healthier alternatives to traditional beverages.

"We are excited to be partnering with John John to support both his surfing excellence, as well as his passion for and commitment to environmental issues that align with our company values," said CEO of Thorne HealthTech, Paul Jacobson. " John John's voice, coupled with support from Effusio, will be impactful for not only all surfing fans but also those searching for globally supportive solutions in health and wellness."

"Thorne's focus on high-quality products helps me to compete and recover at a very high level. I'm looking forward to exploring which supplements work best for me throughout my various activities," said Florence. "I'm also really excited to help drive awareness to Effusio's product and plastic-free program, which is really inspiring and an important cause for me."

The multi-year sponsorship also offers Florence potential collaborative product development opportunities with Effusio and Thorne.

Additional information on Thorne and Effusio can be found at www.thorne.com, as well as www.effusio.com

About Thorne:

Thorne is a health and technology company, and one of two vertically integrated brands under Thorne HealthTech, a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. By combining testing with nutritional supplement interventions and diet, exercise and lifestyle recommendations, Thorne is at the forefront of personalized health, with a mission to help consumers take control of their health and live a healthy life. By leveraging its sophisticated analytical software, Thorne helps consumers uncover health insights and confidently take action to optimize health outcomes. Based on individual test results, Thorne's technology and team can deliver a personalized plan on what to eat, how to exercise, and which Thorne supplements to take. Thorne is also a proud partner of several U.S. Olympic Teams. For more information visit www.thorne.com/

About Effusio™:

Effusio is a health solutions company leveraging innovative printing technology to provide healthier alternatives to other supplements and functional beverages. Our mission is to deliver customized 2D supplements that allow consumers to optimize their health through sustainable practices that keep them and our planet healthy. In keeping with Effusio's mission to provide trusted solutions that allow consumers to optimize their health without compromising on sustainable or green manufacturing practices, the product packaging is 100% plastic-free and will eventually be completely compostable. For more information, please visit: www.effusio.com/.

About John John Florence:

Two-time world champion surfer John John Florence is known as one of the most dominant and decorated surfers of all time. Florence grew up on the North Shore of Oahu surfing Pipeline, his backyard break and one of the most famous and technical waves in the world. Florence remains the youngest surfer to compete in the Triple Crown of Surfing, at the age of 13, and holds four Triple Crown titles (2011, 2013, 2016, 2020). Florence won the rare and prestigious The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Innovational in 2016, conquering waves over 60-feet tall, following his first of two back-to-back world titles that same year. In 2019, despite missing much of the season due to a torn ACL, Florence surfed the final contest of the season into the quarterfinals and qualified to represent Team USA on its inaugural Olympic surf team.

Outside of surfing, Florence strives to inspire others to get outside and learn. He fuels his passions and ocean mastery through sailing, filmmaking and environmentalism. With his production company, Parallel Sea, Florence has helmed critically acclaimed film series like Vela and Tokyo Rising, which chronicle finding adventure through adversity and his journey to making Team USA, respectively. This summer, Florence will also launch his apparel company, Florence Marine X.

